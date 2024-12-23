North Of Old Faithful Is A Vibrant Geyser Basin With A Unique Ecological Environment

The geysers, mud pots, and hot springs of Yellowstone National Park have attracted countless tourists for the better part of 150 years. The chance to see Earth's raw geothermal power up close is pretty special. From Old Faithful to the lesser-known (but bigger!) Steamboat Geyser in the park's Norris Geyser Basin, Yellowstone is perhaps the best place in the world to see and learn about these hydrothermal wonders. That's because a full 60% of the world's geysers and hot springs are located within Yellowstone's borders. There are about 10,000 documented hydrothermal features in the park — it would be impossible for visitors to see them all. However, one easily accessible geyser basin just north of Old Faithful offers visitors a chance to see some of Yellowstone's most dramatic geothermal landscapes.

Midway Geyser Basin is located 7.5 miles north on the Grand Loop Road from the Old Faithful complex. And, just like any noteworthy feature in the park, the crowds can get pretty thick during the summer months. But don't let a long line get in the way of seeing a couple of Yellowstone's most inspiring hydrothermal features. Both the Grand Prismatic Spring and the now-dormant Excelsior Geyser are located at Midway, and by following a few simple rules to avoid some upsetting tourist mistakes, visitors can experience these features in all their glory.