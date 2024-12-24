Hidden On Hawaii's Kona Coast Is A National Historical Park Full Of Beaches And Tide Pools

Relaxing in the sun, eating a traditional kalua pig recipe, and finding entertainment in dramatized reenactments of traditional Hawaiian dance; it's the stereotypical Hawaiian vacation, especially if you add the beachside resort with crystal clear pools, at least one plate of loco moco, and a visit to a tourist trap that you may wish you skipped. It's such a surface-level glimpse into what it's actually like to live on and experience the Hawaiian Islands. Yes, if you travel to the Big Island, you can enjoy all of that and have a fantastic time, but you'd really be missing out on the awe and wonder that locals and Mother Nature have cultivated for generations.

If you want to see the side of the Hawaiian Islands that many travelers fail to, your itinerary will need to include a stop at Kaloko-Honokōhau. More than just a national park rightfully protected and overseen by the National Park Service, Kaloko-Honokōhau is a cultural and historical treasure. Though only designated a national park in 1978, the 1,200 acres of Kaloko-Honokōhau once housed an ancient settlement, many relics of which remain in place today. Artifacts that detail the life of the early Hawaiian people transport visitors to a simpler time, long before the United States adopted Hawaii as a state. In addition to the cultural and historical aspect of the park, the natural landscape offers beaches where you can go for a swim, snorkel, or throw a line in the water, and the various tide pools are fun for spotting small aquatic life.