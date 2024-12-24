Hidden On Hawaii's Kona Coast Is A National Historical Park Full Of Beaches And Tide Pools
Relaxing in the sun, eating a traditional kalua pig recipe, and finding entertainment in dramatized reenactments of traditional Hawaiian dance; it's the stereotypical Hawaiian vacation, especially if you add the beachside resort with crystal clear pools, at least one plate of loco moco, and a visit to a tourist trap that you may wish you skipped. It's such a surface-level glimpse into what it's actually like to live on and experience the Hawaiian Islands. Yes, if you travel to the Big Island, you can enjoy all of that and have a fantastic time, but you'd really be missing out on the awe and wonder that locals and Mother Nature have cultivated for generations.
If you want to see the side of the Hawaiian Islands that many travelers fail to, your itinerary will need to include a stop at Kaloko-Honokōhau. More than just a national park rightfully protected and overseen by the National Park Service, Kaloko-Honokōhau is a cultural and historical treasure. Though only designated a national park in 1978, the 1,200 acres of Kaloko-Honokōhau once housed an ancient settlement, many relics of which remain in place today. Artifacts that detail the life of the early Hawaiian people transport visitors to a simpler time, long before the United States adopted Hawaii as a state. In addition to the cultural and historical aspect of the park, the natural landscape offers beaches where you can go for a swim, snorkel, or throw a line in the water, and the various tide pools are fun for spotting small aquatic life.
Green sea turtles and a touch of Hawaiian culture
While anyone can visit Kaloko-Honokōhau during operational hours, with all there is to learn here, the professional guide that comes with the Kona Shore Excursion may prove to be a vital resource. One of the primary benefits of an organized tour through a Hawaiian Island is all the activities, sightseeing, and exploration you can squeeze into a day. Take the Kona Shore Excursion, an over three-hour-long experience that delves into contemporary and ancient life on the island. A traveler favorite, this tour boasts over 150 five and four-star reviews offering praise for the diverse adventure.
A stop that earns a bit of praise is the Greenwell or Bay View farms, known for coffee grown on volcano slopes. As one reviewer noted in their review from March 2024, the workers at Greenwell Farms are "passionate about their product," which is evident in the sample provided that rivals the flavors brewing at Holualoa, a lesser-known Hawaiian town with great coffee and a cool art scene. The tour is capped off with a stop at the aptly-named Painted Church and Kaloko-Honokōhau before concluding at Honokohau Marina & Small Boat Harbor with a chance to see some green sea turtles.
It's not a particularly long day, which is why you're only given a bottle of water and not a full lunch, but don't let the length fool you. During the summer, the Hawaiian air can be thick, humid, and hot. This may be a tour worth taking during autumn, as spring also tends to be rainy in Kona. However, if summer is your only choice, don't pass up on the chance to spot beautiful green sea turtles and learn about the local history.