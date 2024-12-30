Rattlesnakes, Cactus, And A Mean Mountain Make This New Mexico Golf Hole One Of The Hardest

Golf is a crazy game, and as golf course design and ingenuity expands with time, so does our imagination with what a golf hole can become. This sport is at no shortage of elaborately constructed golf holes, but one mountain excursion in the always underrated New Mexico takes the cake. For the most unique singular golf hole adventure in the world look no further than a concept that drops over 2,000 feet in elevation where the tee box is carpet, the surface is unforgiving, and a first aid kit is necessary to play.

While the grounds of the New Mexico Tech college golf course in Socorro, New Mexico, is the obvious choice for playing, Socorro Mountain (pictured) is the venue for the annual Elfego Baca Shootout Golf Tournament. This one of a kind adventure for only the bravest of golfers leads them above the local college's "M" logo — hence the nickname M Mountain from locals — and the groups of six golfers are shuttled up the mountain, one group at a time, in 4-wheelers to the tee box of what is very likely the hardest hole of golf they will ever play.