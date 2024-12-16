The Overlooked New Mexico Town Brimming With Art, Festivals, Authentic Food, And A Vibrant Downtown
New Mexico calls itself "The Land of Enchantment," and for good reason. This Southwestern state boasts some of the country's most striking landscapes, from open desert to deep canyons, pine-covered hills, towering mountains, and more. There's a magic in the air in New Mexico, and it's not only confined to its outdoor wonders; the state is also dotted with cool and quirky towns that are just dripping with history and character.
One such place is Silver City. Like this artsy hillside town in neighboring Arizona, Silver City started as a rough-and-tumble mining center back in the late 1800s, attracting such notorious characters as Billy the Kid, Judge Roy Bean, and "Dangerous" Dan Tucker. While modern Silver City still has a Wild West vibe, it's now a thriving burg with galleries, great food and drink, a university campus, and a central, very walkable core.
Situated just under 6000 feet above sea level in the foothills of the Pinos Altos mountains, Silver City is also an outdoor hotspot. The town is surrounded by unspoiled high desert and makes a great jumping-off point from which to visit the rugged Gila National Forest as well as the Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument, which – along with this archaeological wonder in Colorado – is one of the Southwest's best-preserved sites of these ancient, stone-hewn abodes.
Dive into a town overflowing with music, art, and green chilis
Silver City's kitschy and colorful downtown is a great place to grab a bite, take in some art, or just go for a leisurely stroll. Feeding into the area's creative reputation, over 50 murals grace the walls of the local buildings. The town is also blessed with scores of workshops and galleries, including Light Art Space, as well as the prestigious Francis McCray Gallery, located on the campus of Western New Mexico University. Made in Silver City specializes in sculpture and wood engraving, while the Silver City Museum displays contemporary and historical pieces along with photographs that document the town's unique story.
Once your legs are sore from walking, sit down for a cup of joe at the funky Tranquilbuzz Coffee House, which also hosts live music. For local cuisine, head to Corner Kitchen, an eatery whose chef turns out American standards utilizing New Mexico's signature green chilis, or hit the delicious and innovative Chaos Sandwiches. Local favorite Jalisco Cafe is a family-run joint specializing in traditional south-of-the-border dishes with a New Mexican flair, while Little Toad Brewery & Distillery is a "craft boozery" that offers cold pints, strong spirits, and great pub grub.
Perhaps it has to do with the region's raucous past, but the people in Silver City really know how to let their hair down, as evidenced by the town's numerous festivals. The Gila River Festival is held in September and celebrates New Mexico's last free-flowing river. The Mimbres Valley Harvest Festival is an annual gathering showcasing local farmers, and Silver City comes out in full force on November 1st to observe Dia de los Muertos. The town's biggest party, however, is the Silver City Blues Festival, a massive jam and hullabaloo held annually over Memorial Day weekend.
Deep history and raw nature on a western town's doorstep
Silver City was founded in 1870 when ore deposits were discovered, though the area had been home to indigenous people centuries before either the Spanish or American settlers arrived. For a fascinating look into the region's pre-Columbian past, check out the Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument. Situated 44 miles north of Silver City and accessible via a winding, mountainous road, the site showcases the bluffside abodes of the Mogollon people who occupied the area from about 1200 -1300.
The Gila National Forest is also another place near Silver City that's more than worthy of exploration. This 3.3 million-acre pine-covered, roadless wilderness boasts rugged mountains, canyon walls, rolling hills, and open rangeland. With hundreds of miles of trails, this natural playground is perfect for hiking, mountain biking, and horseback riding, as well as fishing and camping. In the winter, the forest is transformed into a snowy paradise, making it ideal for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.
