The Overlooked New Mexico Town Brimming With Art, Festivals, Authentic Food, And A Vibrant Downtown

New Mexico calls itself "The Land of Enchantment," and for good reason. This Southwestern state boasts some of the country's most striking landscapes, from open desert to deep canyons, pine-covered hills, towering mountains, and more. There's a magic in the air in New Mexico, and it's not only confined to its outdoor wonders; the state is also dotted with cool and quirky towns that are just dripping with history and character.

One such place is Silver City. Like this artsy hillside town in neighboring Arizona, Silver City started as a rough-and-tumble mining center back in the late 1800s, attracting such notorious characters as Billy the Kid, Judge Roy Bean, and "Dangerous" Dan Tucker. While modern Silver City still has a Wild West vibe, it's now a thriving burg with galleries, great food and drink, a university campus, and a central, very walkable core.

Situated just under 6000 feet above sea level in the foothills of the Pinos Altos mountains, Silver City is also an outdoor hotspot. The town is surrounded by unspoiled high desert and makes a great jumping-off point from which to visit the rugged Gila National Forest as well as the Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument, which – along with this archaeological wonder in Colorado – is one of the Southwest's best-preserved sites of these ancient, stone-hewn abodes.