Southern Idaho's Most Beautiful Destination Is A Series Of Enchanting Lakes Hiding In The Mountains

Southern Idaho is dry and arid, often forsaken and ignored by visiting tourists that motor through on their way to somewhere else. Maybe that's because there's nothing terribly interesting about potato fields or sage brush, right? But that's just the first layer of the onion when it comes to the southern third of the Gem State. A deeper dive — or a longer drive — might be in order. Even disinterested motorists can surely see that the vast sage desert interrupted only by irrigated spud fields and odiferous dairy operations is ringed by mountains and shaped by water. Surely, they must think, there's something worth seeing here (like the Niagara of the West, maybe?)

Wth a little effort and a little imagination, outdoor lovers cruising across the vast expanse of southern Idaho can, indeed, find a hidden mountain gem of stunning beauty, where scenery and solitude are among the surprises visitors to the area can discover. In the heart of the Albion Mountains, to the south of Interstate 84 and just east of the little town of Oakley, is perhaps the most beautiful destination in southern Idaho. And, with a good pair of hiking boots and day's supply of water, a visit to Independence Lakes should convince any skeptic that southern Idaho is, indeed, a stunning destination.