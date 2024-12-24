Southern Idaho's Most Beautiful Destination Is A Series Of Enchanting Lakes Hiding In The Mountains
Southern Idaho is dry and arid, often forsaken and ignored by visiting tourists that motor through on their way to somewhere else. Maybe that's because there's nothing terribly interesting about potato fields or sage brush, right? But that's just the first layer of the onion when it comes to the southern third of the Gem State. A deeper dive — or a longer drive — might be in order. Even disinterested motorists can surely see that the vast sage desert interrupted only by irrigated spud fields and odiferous dairy operations is ringed by mountains and shaped by water. Surely, they must think, there's something worth seeing here (like the Niagara of the West, maybe?)
Wth a little effort and a little imagination, outdoor lovers cruising across the vast expanse of southern Idaho can, indeed, find a hidden mountain gem of stunning beauty, where scenery and solitude are among the surprises visitors to the area can discover. In the heart of the Albion Mountains, to the south of Interstate 84 and just east of the little town of Oakley, is perhaps the most beautiful destination in southern Idaho. And, with a good pair of hiking boots and day's supply of water, a visit to Independence Lakes should convince any skeptic that southern Idaho is, indeed, a stunning destination.
Take a hike into the southern Idaho backcountry
From the farming community of Oakley, population 763, aspiring hikers headed to Independence Lakes must first take a bit of a drive. However, it's only about 15 miles to the Independence Lakes campground and the trailhead where hikers can begin their trek. As the road is gravel and features several switchbacks and tight curves, a four-wheel drive vehicle is a good choice, as is a car or truck with decent clearance. In all, the drive should take about 45 minutes from start to finish.
The trail into Independence Lakes is just shy of 8 miles long, but it does feature an elevation gain of about 1,700 feet — experienced hikers shouldn't have any problems, but novices should plan to take their time and bring along plenty of water. Thankfully, the trail winds through dark timber for much of its course — on a hot summer day, the shade is welcome. And the scenery? Glorious.
A hike into Independence Lakes isn't just for lookie-loos. The lower two lakes that make up the Independence Lakes chain (Independence Lake No. 1 and Independence Lake No. 2) are excellent backcountry fishing destinations, so pack a fly rod if angling is your thing. Independence Lake No. 1 is an excellent cutthroat trout fishery and Independence Lake No. 2 offers anglers the rare opportunity to catch Arctic grayling that are stocked by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
Give southern Idaho a second look
A day hike into Independence Lakes should be enough to convince any skeptical traveler that southern Idaho is a beautiful destination and not just "drive-through" country. Its rural nature and sparse population might keep most visitors from stopping and staying in the region, but there are plenty of attractions for tourists looking for outdoor recreation diversions. From stunning springs with Caribbean-colored waters that beckon water lovers on hot summer days to glorious views of the Snake River Canyon near Twin Falls, where base-jumpers parachute to the river almost 500 feet below, this often-forgotten swath of Idaho is definitely underrated.
Twin Falls, population 55,000, is the largest community in the region, and locals take their outdoor fun seriously. Visitors can kayak to the base of 212-foot-high Shoshone Falls (for perspective, Niagara is a mere 167 feet high) on the Snake River, or zipline across the canyon in an unmatched aerial experience. This place shouldn't be a blank space on the map for discerning tourists with the thirst for outdoor adventure. From gorgeous mountain hikes to awe-inspiring canyon adventures, southern Idaho is a burgeoning destination.