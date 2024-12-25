The Las Vegas Bar That's A 'Playground' For Adults Inspired By Alice In Wonderland

It's no secret that Las Vegas is a party town. While you can also find trendy neighborhoods with endless unique art, and family-friendly things to do with kids that prove it's more than a casino city, the main appeal of Sin City is The Strip. Lined with flashing neon signs and glittering casinos, you'll find plenty of places to party on The Strip (just make sure you don't make the most common walking mistake when visiting for the first time). Many of the city's best bars are in its hotels. The Chandelier bar shimmers inside The Cosmopolitan, while the upscale Petrossian Lounge hides inside the fountain-famed Bellagio.

Perhaps the most uniquely-shaped hotel on The Strip, The Luxor, is home to an equally-unique bar that blends childlike whimsy with adult attractions. Inside the pyramid-shaped hotel and casino, the 15,000-square foot Play Playground is an interactive bar and social space with an "Alice in Wonderland" theme. Full of hands-on games and immersive experiences, the adults-only playground is a magical gem that's worth adding to your Las Vegas adventure.