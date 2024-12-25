The Las Vegas Bar That's A 'Playground' For Adults Inspired By Alice In Wonderland
It's no secret that Las Vegas is a party town. While you can also find trendy neighborhoods with endless unique art, and family-friendly things to do with kids that prove it's more than a casino city, the main appeal of Sin City is The Strip. Lined with flashing neon signs and glittering casinos, you'll find plenty of places to party on The Strip (just make sure you don't make the most common walking mistake when visiting for the first time). Many of the city's best bars are in its hotels. The Chandelier bar shimmers inside The Cosmopolitan, while the upscale Petrossian Lounge hides inside the fountain-famed Bellagio.
Perhaps the most uniquely-shaped hotel on The Strip, The Luxor, is home to an equally-unique bar that blends childlike whimsy with adult attractions. Inside the pyramid-shaped hotel and casino, the 15,000-square foot Play Playground is an interactive bar and social space with an "Alice in Wonderland" theme. Full of hands-on games and immersive experiences, the adults-only playground is a magical gem that's worth adding to your Las Vegas adventure.
Play like a kid in an adults-only wonderland
If you're looking for an escape from the chaotic Las Vegas Strip, you won't want to be late for your very important playdate at Play Playground. A general admission ticket (which will cost you $37 on weekdays, and $49 on the weekends) grants you all-day access to a wonderland of adult amusements. Follow the white rabbit down a neon-lit path featuring rabbit holes, hidden doors, and secret passageways as you step into a world of child-like wonders.
Devoid of digital features like arcade games and VR, the space encourages real-life interactions in its hands-on games, including life-size versions of beloved board games, puzzle and memory games, and team competitions. There's even a balloon pit, a giant slide, and a grown-up bouncy house. When you need a break from playing, you can grab a drink at the bar. Choose from tried and true classics, or get playful with a specialty cocktail like the Pop-Rock Martini, or the Bourbon Bounce House.
More to explore in The Luxor
If you've played to your heart's content and are in need of a little breather, there are a plethora of must-see attractions tucked inside The Luxor. While it's not as lighthearted as Play Playground, the Titanic Exhibit is an immersive deep-dive into the famous sunken ocean liner. Explore a sea of relics recovered from the wreckage, snap photos on a replica of the Grand Staircase, and gaze up at the largest recovered piece of the ship nicknamed 'The Big Piece.'
To dive back into a more playful mode, there are plenty of live entertainment options to enjoy at The Luxor. For more adults-only fun, you can step into a spicy fantasy world at the famed Fantasy burlesque show, or laugh your head off like a kid at a Carrot Top comedy show. Wherever your Vegas vacation takes you, take a break at Play Playground and discover a thrilling, whimsical wonderland on The Strip where you can sip slow, party hard, and play even harder.