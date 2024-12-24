California's Coast Hides This New England-Style Beach Town With Ancient Redwoods And Cottages

California boasts one of the longest coastlines in the United States, stretching approximately 840 miles of diverse beaches, ecosystems, and other natural wonders. It's one of the best and most popular places to explore, as it offers both unique towns and stunning natural beauty. Hidden on the northern edge is the New England–style beach town of Mendocino, which features ancient redwoods and cottages.

Mendocino is about a three-hour drive north of San Francisco, its small-town charm surrounded by the beauty of redwoods. On a two-week California road trip from San Diego, my northernmost point was planned for the Mendocino area and included Fort Bragg, an underrated artsy town full of redwoods and shops that's also home to one of the most unique beaches in the US.

The hidden and peaceful coastal town of present-day Mendocino was once a busy port city in the 1800s, home to saloons and other business to support the logging industry. Now, Mendocino relies on tourism traffic, as its proximity to scenic beauty, combined with its character and charm, draws nearly 1.8 million people annually.