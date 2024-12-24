California's Coast Hides This New England-Style Beach Town With Ancient Redwoods And Cottages
California boasts one of the longest coastlines in the United States, stretching approximately 840 miles of diverse beaches, ecosystems, and other natural wonders. It's one of the best and most popular places to explore, as it offers both unique towns and stunning natural beauty. Hidden on the northern edge is the New England–style beach town of Mendocino, which features ancient redwoods and cottages.
Mendocino is about a three-hour drive north of San Francisco, its small-town charm surrounded by the beauty of redwoods. On a two-week California road trip from San Diego, my northernmost point was planned for the Mendocino area and included Fort Bragg, an underrated artsy town full of redwoods and shops that's also home to one of the most unique beaches in the US.
The hidden and peaceful coastal town of present-day Mendocino was once a busy port city in the 1800s, home to saloons and other business to support the logging industry. Now, Mendocino relies on tourism traffic, as its proximity to scenic beauty, combined with its character and charm, draws nearly 1.8 million people annually.
Take a stroll through the picturesque village with Victorian houses and cottages
One of the first things you'll notice as you drive into town are the Victorian houses and cottages that make up the quaint downtown. Many of these buildings house shops, restaurants, and lodging. There are also art galleries, classes to take at the Mendocino Arts Center, and two museums featuring Mendocino's history. At the Kelley House Museum, you can learn about Mendocino history, and the historic Ford House Museum features an 1890 scale model of the town.
You'll want to make a trip to the Mendocino Chocolate Company store for locally made sweet delights and may find yourself spending more time and money enjoying all that they offer. Other shopping choices include the Gallery Book Shop for a page-turner or Mendocino Gems for that perfect piece of gemstone jewelry. Out of this World offers gifts for science lovers with their selection of telescopes, cameras, and other science toys.
For a truly authentic cottage feel, you'll want to consider booking one of the Mendocino Village Cottages, located within walking distance of the shops and eateries. Other options include the JD House bed and breakfast, which resembling a sea captains quarters. The Inn at Schoolhouse Creek offers rooms, cottages, and a yurt-style spa.
Commune with redwoods and natural beauty
If you're seeking nature and redwoods, you can commune with them readily in Mendocino. The closest park to town is the 347-acre Mendocino Headlands State Park, which features hiking trails, water sports on Big River, and an abundance of color for fall leaves, all with no entry fees. The Ford House Museum in town doubles as the park's Visitor Center, so a stop there will yield the best information for your visit.
You can also experience the beauty of these tall trees by driving to nearby scenic destinations. Visit Mendocino offers four "magical" places in which to enhance your redwood viewing journey -– Montgomery Woods State Natural Reserve, Hendy Woods State Park, Jackson State Forest, and Navarro River Redwoods State Park. No matter which one you choose, you'll find yourself with your head pointed toward the sky as you marvel at their height and longevity.
There are also ways to enjoy the redwoods as part of an organized and guided tour. Mendo Insider Tours offes customizable redwood tours from Mendocino for larger families and or groups. Consider a unique way to venture through redwood forests by booking a passage on the historic Skunk Train. Operating since 1985, the train offers two scenic routes that vary by season. Departures run from Fort Bragg and Willits, the latter of which is about an hour by car from Mendocino.
Some oceanfront sites that are just a drive away
You'll want to head on a short drive from Mendocino village to visit some oceanfront sites. The Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens is known as one of the 14 best botanical gardens in America and is worthy of a visit. It was my must-do attraction, and since I was traveling with my dog, I was thrilled to have her tag along. The 47-acre gardens are situated directly on the ocean, featuring four miles of trails and colorful displays of a variety of plants and trees native to the region.
Situated between Mendocino and Fort Bragg along the Pacific Ocean is the Point Cabrillo Light Station State Historic Park, which is also a dog-friendly spot. Here, you can tour the lighthouse and three other buildings, including the original lightkeepers' houses. To unwind at the end of the day, we made the drive 12 miles north of nearby Fort Bragg to the Pacific Star Winery. It's a great place to watch a sunset while sipping on wines produced locally in Mendocino County. The tasting fees are reasonable, and you might just catch a glimpse of whales swimming by if you're there in the right season. Mendocino and its surrounding area is one of those charming California coastal stops you simply need to make for its beauty, beaches, and beyond. You'll likely find yourself, like me, longing for a return visit.