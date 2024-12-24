The Wildly Underrated Portuguese City Near Lisbon With Gorgeous Golden Sand Beaches And Tasty Wine

If you want to go to Portugal but can't decide between Lisbon or Porto, one of the best ways to make a choice is to figure out which areas outside the city you're most interested in. This way, you can base yourself in a destination with plenty of nightlife, history, and culture while also allowing you to venture further out to see more of the country. One point for visiting Lisbon is its proximity to the increasingly popular but still underrated city of Setúbal — an ancient town that has so much to offer in terms of natural beauty, outdoor fun, and delicious food and drink.

Setúbal is only about an hour south of Lisbon. Although it has gained a little traction as a tourist destination, it is still largely overlooked by international visitors. The city has existed since Roman times and gained importance as a strategic location in the Middle Ages through the 17th century because it is so close to the ocean. The colorful streets offer tourists plenty of places to explore, including historic sites like the Mosteiro de Jesus and the Fort of São Filipe, a beautiful fortress known for blue tilework inside its chapel. Both foodies and adventurers will find plenty to enjoy, from wine and food tours to outdoor experiences in the nearby Arrábida Nature Park.