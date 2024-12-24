The Wildly Underrated Portuguese City Near Lisbon With Gorgeous Golden Sand Beaches And Tasty Wine
If you want to go to Portugal but can't decide between Lisbon or Porto, one of the best ways to make a choice is to figure out which areas outside the city you're most interested in. This way, you can base yourself in a destination with plenty of nightlife, history, and culture while also allowing you to venture further out to see more of the country. One point for visiting Lisbon is its proximity to the increasingly popular but still underrated city of Setúbal — an ancient town that has so much to offer in terms of natural beauty, outdoor fun, and delicious food and drink.
Setúbal is only about an hour south of Lisbon. Although it has gained a little traction as a tourist destination, it is still largely overlooked by international visitors. The city has existed since Roman times and gained importance as a strategic location in the Middle Ages through the 17th century because it is so close to the ocean. The colorful streets offer tourists plenty of places to explore, including historic sites like the Mosteiro de Jesus and the Fort of São Filipe, a beautiful fortress known for blue tilework inside its chapel. Both foodies and adventurers will find plenty to enjoy, from wine and food tours to outdoor experiences in the nearby Arrábida Nature Park.
The region around Setúbal is famous for its wine and food
While northern Portugal's Vinho Verde region is famous for its "green" wine, the Peninsula de Setúbal region is notable for its fortified wines, especially for the sweet, dessert wine Moscatel de Setúbal. Although this variety is the most famous, the region produces its fair share of aged red and white wines as well. Wine lovers can find tours to many wineries through Viator and Trip Advisor. Or, contact the wineries directly. Quinta de Alcube, for example, is highly recommended — this vineyard is actually located in Arrábida Nature Park. Other notable wineries in the area include the Jose Maria da Fonseca Manor House, Fernão Pó Winery, Herdade Canal Caveira, and Quinta Brejinho da Costa Winery.
Since it is by the water, Setúbal's seafood is practically unmatched. Preserved fish, namely sardines, are among the most popular exports in the region, and plenty of fresh fish are used in local dishes. Fried and grilled fish, oysters, and even eels make their way onto restaurant menus and people's dinner tables. You can easily find plenty of small local eateries and even restaurants that earned a nod from the Michelin guide, depending on what type of dining experience you'd like to have. In addition to tinned and salted sardines, you should definitely look for Azeitão cheese, a soft regional cheese with a strong flavor. Foodies should also plan a trip to Mercado do Livramento, the local produce market in Setúbal, to get fresh ingredients and souvenirs to take home.
Outdoorsy travelers should go to Setúbal for Arrábida Nature Park
Setúbal is the gateway to Arrábida Nature Park, a haven of hiking, beaches, mountains, and wildlife experiences. The beaches are full of soft, white sand and clear, blue waters, but crowds are generally kept to a minimum (since you need to plan ahead to score one of the limited parking spots). Praia dos Galapinhos, Praia da Figueirinha, and Praia de Albarquel are among the most popular beaches, though there are plenty more. Some beaches are very close to the city, while others are quieter and harder to reach. If you're close by, a trip to the Sado Estuary will allow you to observe bottlenose dolphins in their natural environment.
Hikers can get their fill of the great outdoors by walking on Arrábida Nature Park's various trails, some of which will take you to the Serra da Arrábida coast. The trails are well-planned and will lead you through the forests and mountains to see several attractions and sightseeing points in the area. Taking a hike is also one of the best ways to go birdwatching, as about 197 bird species live in Serra da Arrábida. In addition, visitors have the chance to see wild boars, rabbits, foxes, and more. If you plan on getting into the water for snorkeling, scuba diving, or a boat tour, you might catch a glimpse of sharks, octopi, and many different types of fish. If you're planning a trip to Portugal, check out our guide on things to do in Lisbon.