Oklahoma's Mountain Region Boasts The State's 'Most Beautiful Lake' That Beckons Outdoor Lovers
Mountains might not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about Oklahoma, but the Sooner State is home to several mountain ranges that harbor stunning lakes, lush forests, and some of the best hiking in the region. Tourists from all over flock to these natural wonderlands to escape the big city and spend time in the great outdoors. And there is one location in particular that keeps bringing people back.
Broken Bow Lake, arguably the state's most beautiful lake, is nestled between the Ouachita and Kiamichi mountains in southeastern Oklahoma. The Ouachita Mountains boast one of the best fall foliage drives in the country and are a popular destination for nature lovers (be sure to use our clever road trip packing hacks when planning your vacation). Roughly a three-hour drive from major cities Dallas, Tulsa, and Little Rock, the lake is easily reached by car and provides respite from busy city and suburban life. The man-made, 14,000-acre lake is in the Ouachita National Forest and is known for its crystal clear water, fishing, and kayaking opportunities.
Outdoorsy types will enjoy spending time on the lake, horseback riding, and hunting for crystals in one of the many nearby crystal mines rife with crystal quartz (you can even hunt for diamonds if you don't mind the two-hour drive to Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro, Arkansas). Accommodations near Broken Bow Lake vary from primitive camping in the Ouachita National Forest to private, luxury cabins tucked away in the woods.
Water activities at Broken Bow Lake
Bring your swimsuit, boat, and fishing pole to Broken Bow Lake. The lake's rock bottom keeps the water clear and cool, making it a beautiful spot for a dip. With roughly 180 miles of shoreline, the lake offers many swimmer-friendly beaches and opportunities to get in the water. There are also swimming holes, rivers, and streams in the area. Steven's Gap, located on the west side of the lake in Beavers Bend State Park, is one such popular swimming spot. With a lovely beach, plenty of shade, and many picnic tables, it's a great place to enjoy a day out.
Boaters and canoers can explore the islands in the southern section of the lake. Pontoons, ski boats, and jet skis are available for rent at Beavers Bend Marina, the only marina on the lake. Broken Bow Lake is also a fisher's paradise, and the lake is known as one of Oklahoma's best year-round fishing locations. Along with smallmouth bass, you might also catch largemouth bass, white bass, multiple types of catfish, sunfish, and crappie. You can even hire a local guide for an unforgettable fishing experience.
Kayaking is a popular sport in America, and while you won't find urban kayaking paddle trails in the Broken Bow area, the lake is a kayaker's delight, with a variety of kayaking spots for people of all levels. Choose a self-guided tour, or join a day excursion with a tour guide.
What else is there to do in the area?
There's no shortage of activities on Broken Bow Lake, but with so much to do in the surrounding area, you'll likely want to leave time to explore. Hochatown is the closest town to Broken Bow Lake, and it has lodging, shopping, family-friendly activities, and restaurants (be sure to check out local favorite Grateful Head Pizza Oven & Taproom for delicious pizza, a great outdoor patio, and a friendly vibe). Most accommodations and attractions in Hochatown are conveniently located on or just off of one stretch of road. Families will enjoy playing a round of mini golf or riding the go-karts at one of the amusement centers in town. This tiny hub is also home to several wineries and breweries.
If you'd like to see the scenery from the back of a horse, saddle up at one of the local stables for a forest trail ride. Just a short drive from Hochatown is Riverman Trail Rides, where you can ride a quiet, well-cared-for horse through the forest and even across a river.
Hiking is abundant in the area, and trails range from short and easy to long and challenging. The 1.2-mile Tree Trail is considered easy for most people and follows a flat, shaded path (and even runs alongside a peaceful little creek). Experienced hikers seeking a more challenging route should consider the Skyline Trail. This trail is over 8 miles long, and hikers will experience steep inclines, but the payoff comes in the form of awe-inspiring views of the Mountain Fork River.