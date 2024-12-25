Oklahoma's Mountain Region Boasts The State's 'Most Beautiful Lake' That Beckons Outdoor Lovers

Mountains might not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about Oklahoma, but the Sooner State is home to several mountain ranges that harbor stunning lakes, lush forests, and some of the best hiking in the region. Tourists from all over flock to these natural wonderlands to escape the big city and spend time in the great outdoors. And there is one location in particular that keeps bringing people back.

Broken Bow Lake, arguably the state's most beautiful lake, is nestled between the Ouachita and Kiamichi mountains in southeastern Oklahoma. The Ouachita Mountains boast one of the best fall foliage drives in the country and are a popular destination for nature lovers (be sure to use our clever road trip packing hacks when planning your vacation). Roughly a three-hour drive from major cities Dallas, Tulsa, and Little Rock, the lake is easily reached by car and provides respite from busy city and suburban life. The man-made, 14,000-acre lake is in the Ouachita National Forest and is known for its crystal clear water, fishing, and kayaking opportunities.

Outdoorsy types will enjoy spending time on the lake, horseback riding, and hunting for crystals in one of the many nearby crystal mines rife with crystal quartz (you can even hunt for diamonds if you don't mind the two-hour drive to Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro, Arkansas). Accommodations near Broken Bow Lake vary from primitive camping in the Ouachita National Forest to private, luxury cabins tucked away in the woods.