Head To Oklahoma's Underrated Mountain Region For One Of America's Best Fall Foliage Drives
There's no better way to experience fall than on a drive through the mountains. The first glimpse of red, yellow, and gold leaves takes your breath away, and the crisp air feels refreshing after a long, hot summer. It's even better when you find a hidden gem and feel like you're all alone, taking in the wonders of nature just before winter starts to close in. Finding autumn colors is a bit like investigative journalism — you need to know where to look and how to time it right. Fortunately, there are fall foliage finder resources to help you out.
The next step is targeting an area few people know about — and Oklahoma is a great place to start. The state known for the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical, oil production, and miles of prairie also offers some of the most underrated mountain drives in America. The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department lists 14 fall foliage drives across the Sooner State, ranging from state parks to wildlife refuges and covering hundreds of miles. Start your Oklahoma fall foliage excursion by heading to the Talimena National Scenic Byway in the Ouachita National Forest.
Driving down the Talimena National Scenic Byway
If you live in Oklahoma or nearby states, the Talimena National Scenic Byway is an ideal road trip to experience the colors of fall. If you need to fly in and rent a car, you can arrive within 2.5 hours from Tulsa or a little over three hours from Oklahoma City or Little Rock, Arkansas (although this is the priciest place to rent a car during fall). The town of Talihina, located at the west entrance to the byway, is a perfect place to fill up your gas tank, as there aren't any stations inside the forest. It's also great for grabbing breakfast, lunch, or picnic supplies before your journey. If you visit on the first weekend of November, Talihina hosts a fall festival with food, local vendors, and fun autumn games.
Driving the byway alone would take about an hour and 10 minutes, but you'll want to stop at the many pullouts to take pictures, soak in the views, or hike along some of the nearby trails. Camping, horseback riding, mountain biking, and off-roading are also popular activities here. You're likely here to see the beautiful autumn hues, so this slow, meandering drive deserves your full attention. The peak leaf-peeping season for this area is generally late October through mid-November, but this drive is beautiful year-round. As one review wrote on Tripadvisor, "I find it hard to imagine how they could have designed and built such a beautiful drive. Take your time and enjoy the drive." Driving through colorful foliage needs to be on your fall bucket list, and there's no better place to start than in Oklahoma.