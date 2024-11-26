The 5 Best Urban Paddle Trails In America, According To Paddling Enthusiasts
Just because you're in a city doesn't mean you can't enjoy water sports. In certain destinations, waterways weave through or around urban areas, making it possible to get exercise and sightsee simultaneously. And if you're a fan of paddle sports like kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding, you're in luck: The United States boasts incredible urban paddle trails.
From Seattle to New York City, America is full of gorgeous waters ripe with paddling opportunities. Some paddling destinations have beautiful cityfront views, while others pass by lush forests and parks. To help narrow down the options, we've created a list of the five best urban paddle trails in the country. We found these top choices by scouring forums and websites related to paddling and travel while keeping our eyes open for trails that frequently received positive shout-outs.
When we say "trail," we're referring to waterways that follow a designated course. So although lakes and bays are beautiful, these paddling trails follow rivers, which provide a more obvious traffic flow. All these trails also pass through urban areas, with many traveling right through the heart of downtown spaces. If you're a city lover with a penchant for paddling, you can have the best of both worlds. So let's dive right in.
5. Potomac River (Washington, D.C.)
What better way to take in the historic sites of Washington, D.C., than from the water? The Potomac River is split into four sections, with the Middle Potomac passing through the nation's capital. From the water, you can catch a glimpse of the Kennedy Center, the Lincoln Memorial, and the Washington Monument.
A helpful Reddit user recommends renting and launching equipment from Fletcher's Cove, explaining, "It's much easier to soft launch there than it is most places in the area. [...] On top of that, the river is pretty easy to paddle between Fletcher's and Georgetown." If you really want to embrace your inner tourist, Key Bridge Boathouse provides kayak and paddleboard rentals and classes, or you can sign up for one of the tours. Options include a sunset paddle, a rundown of the top landmarks at the capital, or a waterfront ghost tour.
If you have the energy, paddle across the river to Theodore Roosevelt Island. It may be challenging for little ones, but it's one of the best adult activities in Washington. Just make sure to keep your wits about you when crossing the river and heading under any bridges. And of course, check the weather and temperature before heading out.
4. Willamette River (Portland, Oregon)
Portland, Oregon, isn't known for sunny weather. But when temperatures are warm and skies are clear, it's the perfect place for paddling. And to take advantage of these beautiful days, paddlers head to the Willamette River that divides the city.
The Willamette River starts near Eugene, flowing 183 miles north toward the Columbia River. Portland is at the end of this trail, and the calm waters here make it possible for all skill levels to enjoy the local scenery. As you paddle, take in the beautiful views of the Hawthorne Bridge and the skyline, and keep your eyes peeled for bald eagles and osprey. Willamette Park is one access point where you can hand-carry your gear to the water. For rentals near here, check out Gorge Performace or Portland Kayak Company.
Technically, the river is accessible year-round. If you choose to paddle on a cooler day, make sure to dress appropriately. And if you work up an appetite, you're in luck. As one of the best cities in America for vegan cuisine, Portland boasts plenty of delicious plant-based restaurants.
3. Lady Bird Lake (Austin, Texas)
Austin, Texas, is known for its live music and exceptional food and is also one of the best vacation spots for film lovers. But if you want to stay active while visiting this capital city, the water is where it's at. As one of the best urban paddle trails, Lady Bird Lake is a solid destination for kayakers and SUP-boarders alike.
Although we said we weren't including lakes, we made an exception because Lady Bird Lake is more of a riverlike reservoir. It's a calm portion of the Colorado River that stretches from Shelton Bridge to Pleasant Valley Road. The trail passes by the Red Bud Isle, the Zilker Botanical Garden, and Old West Austin before hitting downtown. This waterway is just minutes from the 2nd Street District, Austin's best shopping destination.
One of the best things about Lady Bird Lake is that it's free from motorized watercraft, offering an even more peaceful paddling experience. There are eight official access points, with many more places to conveniently enter the water. Rental companies dot the water's edge, and popular options include EpicSUP and Rowing Dock. Overall, the trail is safe and leisurely, which appeals to families and beginners. More experienced paddlers can use it as a fun excuse to take in the skyline and visit Austin's top outdoor sites.
2. Chicago River (Chicago)
The Chicago River received a makeover in recent years. What was once a polluted wasteland is now a gorgeous waterway prime with paddling opportunities. It's the ideal way to get sunshine, exercise, and see the sights simultaneously if you're in the Windy City. And in a city famous for its impressive architecture, you'll be surrounded by beautiful buildings.
The Chicago River flows right through downtown, and the Riverwalk offers convenient access points for paddlers. The river has several channels and branches to explore. The northern branch allows you to paddle the Wild Mile, with views of the downtown skyline and Goose Island. Meanwhile, the southern branch will take you past the Sears Tower toward Ping Tom Park. This waterway also hugs the Near North Side, Chicago's oldest locale filled with luxe shops and incredible food.
When visiting the Windy City, consider renting gear from Urban Kayaks. Or join one of its tours. They're offered during the day or at night, which gives you a different perspective with the city lit up. You can also combine a kayak experience with a history tour, happy hour, or a fireworks show.
1. Cuyahoga River (Cleveland)
The Cuyahoga River Water Trail was once famous for going up in flames, but today, it's igniting a fire under local paddlers instead. After a significant clean-up effort, this river is back in business and better than ever before. You can expect a beautiful blend of nature and cityscapes as you paddle down this urban trail.
The 100-mile trail runs from Burton to Cleveland, emptying into Lake Erie. The last 21-mile stretch runs from Brecksville through downtown Cleveland, with access points at Station Road Bridge Trailhead, Lock 39 Trailhead, and Merwin's Wharf. If you want to stick to urban adventures, Merwin's Wharf provides calm waters, enabling you to paddle in either direction.
Paddling through Cleveland, you'll pass Terminal Tower and The Flats. Scope out The Flats from the water; you may want to return to its beer gardens, aquarium, or hip cafes for a post-paddling beverage. This is also where you'll find Great Lakes Watersports offering walk-up kayak rentals. Meanwhile, 41 North Coast Adventures is located a little further upstream. This top-rated company is a solid place to rent SUPs and kayaks while the weather allows.
Methodology
To determine the five best urban paddling trails, we first had to define what this meant. Ultimately, people can use kayaks and SUPs in almost any body of water. But for the purposes of this article, we defined paddling trails as those that follow a natural course, typically from one point of a river to another. With that said, you could always head upstream, then float back down, or vice versa. We also narrowed down our search to paddling trails that passed through major urban areas.
To find the best of the best, we reviewed news outlets, outdoor sports websites, blogs, and forums that mentioned top paddling destinations in America. Many of the people commenting were paddling enthusiasts themselves. Among these articles and comments, we noted which destinations were frequently mentioned in a positive light and fit our criteria for urban paddling trails.