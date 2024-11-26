The 5 Best Urban Paddle Trails In America, According To Paddling Enthusiasts

Just because you're in a city doesn't mean you can't enjoy water sports. In certain destinations, waterways weave through or around urban areas, making it possible to get exercise and sightsee simultaneously. And if you're a fan of paddle sports like kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding, you're in luck: The United States boasts incredible urban paddle trails.

From Seattle to New York City, America is full of gorgeous waters ripe with paddling opportunities. Some paddling destinations have beautiful cityfront views, while others pass by lush forests and parks. To help narrow down the options, we've created a list of the five best urban paddle trails in the country. We found these top choices by scouring forums and websites related to paddling and travel while keeping our eyes open for trails that frequently received positive shout-outs.

When we say "trail," we're referring to waterways that follow a designated course. So although lakes and bays are beautiful, these paddling trails follow rivers, which provide a more obvious traffic flow. All these trails also pass through urban areas, with many traveling right through the heart of downtown spaces. If you're a city lover with a penchant for paddling, you can have the best of both worlds. So let's dive right in.

