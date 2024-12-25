Sample Authentic Mayan Culture, Cuisine, And Cacao In This Ancient Town In Belize

Belize may be one of the smallest Central American countries, but within its borders lies a vast number of animal species, including jaguars and manatees, and major natural attractions, like the Belize Barrier Reef. If you're a nature enthusiast or an adventure-seeker on a vacation, some of the best activities include cave exploring, ziplining, swimming with whale sharks, and scuba diving (especially considering Belize's mysterious Great Blue Hole is a hidden diver's paradise).

Not only is the country rich in natural beauty and wildlife, but it is also rich in culture and history, as the Maya civilization in Belize dates back to 1500 B.C. Much of today's Mayan community resides in the southern district of Toledo, and despite many challenges, their traditional way of life has mostly been preserved. The Mopan, one of 28 Maya Indigenous subethnic groups between Belize and Guatemala, continues to live the way they have for centuries in a settlement called Santa Cruz. With around 500 inhabitants, this community lives mostly off the grid — literally. The village is far from the electricity grid, and although some have solar panels, many homes here do not have power.

While this would bother most modern-day city dwellers, it isn't a problem for the Mopan, who fill their days with subsistence farming and the many tasks that communal living requires. Recently, some community members have embraced sustainable tourism practices, opening up their homes to foreign visitors to experience a small snippet of traditional Mayan life in Santa Cruz.