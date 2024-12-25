Sample Authentic Mayan Culture, Cuisine, And Cacao In This Ancient Town In Belize
Belize may be one of the smallest Central American countries, but within its borders lies a vast number of animal species, including jaguars and manatees, and major natural attractions, like the Belize Barrier Reef. If you're a nature enthusiast or an adventure-seeker on a vacation, some of the best activities include cave exploring, ziplining, swimming with whale sharks, and scuba diving (especially considering Belize's mysterious Great Blue Hole is a hidden diver's paradise).
Not only is the country rich in natural beauty and wildlife, but it is also rich in culture and history, as the Maya civilization in Belize dates back to 1500 B.C. Much of today's Mayan community resides in the southern district of Toledo, and despite many challenges, their traditional way of life has mostly been preserved. The Mopan, one of 28 Maya Indigenous subethnic groups between Belize and Guatemala, continues to live the way they have for centuries in a settlement called Santa Cruz. With around 500 inhabitants, this community lives mostly off the grid — literally. The village is far from the electricity grid, and although some have solar panels, many homes here do not have power.
While this would bother most modern-day city dwellers, it isn't a problem for the Mopan, who fill their days with subsistence farming and the many tasks that communal living requires. Recently, some community members have embraced sustainable tourism practices, opening up their homes to foreign visitors to experience a small snippet of traditional Mayan life in Santa Cruz.
Visiting the Mopan community in Santa Cruz
It is possible to book a guided tour of Santa Cruz through a local operator, such as Toledo Cave and Adventure Tours. Typically, a visit will involve exploring the village with a community member who will explain more about the Mopan's way of living. You'll see thatched-roof houses and explore the farms where food is grown and harvested, including cacao, pumpkin, okra, tomatoes, and more. In this experience, you'll also taste some of the delicious local cuisine and get first-hand experience making your own tortillas, starting by grinding the corn with a pestle. Make sure to try a cup of xocolatl, a hot drink made from cacao. You'll also learn more about the culture's practices to mitigate the impacts of climate change and ensure food security, such as seed storing.
The Mopan welcome visitors who are genuinely interested in learning about their traditions while striving to keep their community and way of living intact. Santa Cruz community leader Jose Mes told CNN Travel in an interview, "We have had to fight hard to protect our land and our homes here, and as the world is changing rapidly, it is becoming even more difficult to do so." The frequency of tours available and the number of tourists passing through Santa Cruz is likely to increase, and this is a worry held by some in the community.
Planning your trip to Santa Cruz
To get into Belize, you'll most likely fly into the Philip S.W. Goldson International Airport in Belize City, which is considered one of the worst in all of Central America. From there, you can drive, fly, or take a bus to Punta Gorda, the capital of Toledo district. Tour operators will be located in and around Punta Gorda, so you'll be able to arrange trips to explore ancient Maya ruins and book your tour of Santa Cruz. You'll also find a good variety of restaurants, cafés, and accommodations to suit your needs. When considering the time of year to visit, Belize is a gorgeous fall Caribbean destination.
Not many operators offer visits to Santa Cruz, as the community has expressed concerns about over-tourism. At the time of writing, a tour with Toledo Cave and Adventure Tours costs $150, including transportation, lunch, and a guide. Remember, when you visit Santa Cruz, you are not just being welcomed into a village but into a sacred culture and community. Be respectful and open to learning and making connections. If you do, you'll have more than just a vacation — you'll receive rare insight into centuries-old traditions, where the community is connected to the land and people live in harmony with nature.