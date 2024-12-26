Pennsylvania's Largest Amusement Park Is A Unique Family-Friendly Utopia With Unlimited Thrills

Milton S. Hershey is best remembered as the founder of Hershey chocolate — the brand responsible for Hershey's Milk Chocolate, Reese's, Hershey's Kisses, and more — which has become a favorite sweet treat in the United States and beyond since 1905. But during his lifetime, Hershey was also responsible for a number of other developments near the town (today known as Hershey, Pennsylvania) where his chocolate factory was founded. The Hotel Hershey, one of the best hotels in America for chocolate lovers, opened in 1933 and remains one of the state's most luxurious resorts. Meanwhile, the Milton Hershey School has offered quality education to children in the local area for generations.

Apart from these creations, Milton S. Hershey's most famous achievement is undoubtedly Hersheypark, which in 1906 started out as a recreation area and boating lake for his factory employees before gradually evolving into the major theme park it is today. Packed with thrilling rides of all shapes and sizes, Hersheypark is a dreamland for rollercoaster lovers, with meticulously-designed rides, including many for small children, that will keep you and your family amused all day.

But there is so much more to Hersheypark than rollercoasters and chocolate. Reviewers note that the food on offer is a draw in itself, and there are a ton of other attractions to enjoy for those who aren't planning to hit as many high-octane rides as possible.