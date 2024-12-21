The World's First Zero Waste Restaurant Is A Mouth-Watering Marvel Of Sustainability In Europe

What makes a restaurant truly "zero waste"? To achieve this status, restaurants must prevent at least 90 percent of waste from ending up in landfills. This means everything — from food scraps to packaging — is carefully considered. Techniques like sourcing fresh produce to cut down on plastic, using reusable containers, and recycling materials are essential. Reducing waste in restaurants is a crucial move for the environment. As Andrew Stephen, CEO of the Sustainable Restaurant Association, told Smithsonian Magazine in 2020, "With ... food waste globally accounting for 8% of greenhouse gas emissions, the environmental case is compelling."

Silo's leaders were compelled earlier than most, and they took their commitment seriously, finding ways to eliminate 95 percent of waste. Originally launched in Australia in 2011 before relocating to London, Silo is the brainchild of chef and owner Douglas McMaster. His culinary philosophy is simple yet profound: "It's a marvelous metamorphosis and a demonstration that waste is a failure of the imagination," McMaster told Michelin Guide. This creative mindset is evident throughout Silo, where even the furniture makes a sustainable statement — tables are crafted from sustainable ash and recycled plastic packaging, while some stools are made from mycelium, the fibrous root of fungi.

As McMaster explained in the Financial Times, "My vision, core to Silo, is to work with nature." Ingredients are sourced directly from local farmers to minimize waste, and the restaurant mills its own flour for bread, aptly naming the resulting product the "siloaf." A fermentation factory on site produces ingredients like soy sauce and miso from koji, a process that captures every ounce of flavor while reducing food waste.