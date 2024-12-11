Avoid Paying For Scenic Views Of London's Iconic Skyline At These 5 Free Destinations

London is one of the world's most beguiling cities, with a wealth of historic architecture that everyone deserves to experience at least once during their lifetime. Astonishingly, London as a city is almost 2,000 years old — by contrast the oldest in the United States, St. Augustine in Florida, is just under 500 years old — and its oldest buildings go all the way back to the seventh century. Over the course of the centuries, London has amassed some of Europe's most iconic buildings and landmarks, such as the Tower of London, the Palace of Westminster, St. Paul's Cathedral, and, of course, Big Ben.

In recent years, more modern buildings such as the Shard, the Gherkin, and the Walkie-Talkie have arrived to add overtones to the London skyline. But where is it best to see them? Countless tourists every year pay fees to secure a good view of the skyline, most famously by riding the London Eye, the enormous ferris wheel on the shore of the River Thames. However, locals will tell you that there are plenty of places across the capital from which to get amazing views of the city — here are the best.