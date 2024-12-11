Avoid Paying For Scenic Views Of London's Iconic Skyline At These 5 Free Destinations
London is one of the world's most beguiling cities, with a wealth of historic architecture that everyone deserves to experience at least once during their lifetime. Astonishingly, London as a city is almost 2,000 years old — by contrast the oldest in the United States, St. Augustine in Florida, is just under 500 years old — and its oldest buildings go all the way back to the seventh century. Over the course of the centuries, London has amassed some of Europe's most iconic buildings and landmarks, such as the Tower of London, the Palace of Westminster, St. Paul's Cathedral, and, of course, Big Ben.
In recent years, more modern buildings such as the Shard, the Gherkin, and the Walkie-Talkie have arrived to add overtones to the London skyline. But where is it best to see them? Countless tourists every year pay fees to secure a good view of the skyline, most famously by riding the London Eye, the enormous ferris wheel on the shore of the River Thames. However, locals will tell you that there are plenty of places across the capital from which to get amazing views of the city — here are the best.
Point Hill and One Tree Hill, Greenwich Park
For many Londoners, if asked the best places to go to get a great free view of the city of London, Greenwich Park has to be high on the list. The home of the Royal Observatory, and the part of London for which "Greenwich Mean Time" is named — Greenwich Park is one of eight Royal Parks in the city, known for its rolling hills including Point Hill and One Tree Hill, from which you can get a panoramic view of the British capital.
As well as being hilly enough to allow for fantastic city views, Greenwich Park itself is one of London's most beautiful green spaces, with a stunning flower garden, the ruins of a Roman temple, and an Anglo-Saxon graveyard all worth visiting. The observatory itself is also open to visitors.
Primrose Hill
Just a stone's throw from London's sprawling Regent's Park is Primrose Hill, a hugely popular spot among Londoners to take in views of the city skyline. Points of interest from Primrose Hill include the BT Tower, the Shard, St. Paul's Cathedral, and the Palace of Westminster. This is thanks to the legally enforced "protected views," preventing developers from breaking ground between viewing points such as Primrose Hill and the capital's landmarks.
The romantic poet William Blake claimed "I have conversed with the spiritual sun. I saw him on Primrose Hill," and those words are now inscribed on the viewing platform on which people now congregate to soak up some of the city's finest views. Indeed, Primrose Hill is one of the most romantic spots in London, especially at sunset, when golden sunshine drenches the trees before striking the glass of the far-off skyscrapers. Open 24 hours a day on weekdays, Primrose Hill's gates are closed in the summer months between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Alexandra Palace, Alexandra Park
Alexandra Park, home to Alexandra Palace, has been an outdoor recreation area for Londoners since 1863. Spanning 196 acres, it is home to more than 600 plant and animal species, and as a green space it has become established as a vital provision to help maintain clean air in the British capital. The park has a boating lake, outdoor stages, and a range of amenities to keep visitors — relaxing amid the sprawling greenery — happy and entertained.
But Alexandra Park also has some of the city's finest views, with some visitors claiming that it offers the best way to survey the skyline of East London. Make your visit on a Sunday to combine the views with a chance to go to the Famous Ally Pally Farmers' Market. The market, which is also free, has served great local produce since 2003.
The Sky Garden
So far, our tips for viewing spots for the most scenic views of the London skyline all have one thing in common: they're all outdoors, in historic green spaces. Even on city trips, getting into greenery is advisable — studies have shown that being in green spaces can be good for our mental health, and heading to any of these places may help you relax and unwind as you enjoy your vacation in London.
But even in relatively temperate London, the weather isn't always on our side, and the benefit of the London Eye is that its compartments are covered and pretty much watertight. However, not all of London's free viewing spots leave you unsheltered against the elements. The Sky Garden is a public floor in the Walkie-Talkie building at 20 Fenchurch Street, and is home to four restaurants and bars. It is also on the 43rd floor, with breathtaking views of the city. You could make a reservation and get a table — or simply take the elevator and make the most of the viewing platform, which is open to the public whether you are planning to dine or not.
Walk along the Thames between Tower Bridge and Westminster
But who says you have to get up high to see a city's iconic skyline? In London, some of the finest views can be found at ground level, by taking a well-trodden walk along the River Thames.
A popular tourist route, the Thames River Walk from Tower Bridge to Westminster Bridge — both of which you can cross on foot — takes about 45 minutes, taking in some of London's must-see landmarks. The Houses of Parliament, St. Paul's Cathedral, the Globe Theatre, and the Tate Modern are all found along the route, with the bridges offering you the chance to see the sights from an all-encompassing distance across the river, or up close and personal (which is ideal if you have any of these hotspots on your visiting list).
Though there are several tour companies offering guided walks through this richly historic bend of the Thames, navigating it yourself allows you to weave from one side of the river to the other. Doing so, you can really take the time at your favorite spots to soak in the atmosphere of this ancient city and ensure your trip remains in your memory for years to come. Still planning your trip? Here is the best time of year to visit London.