Contemporary Design Meets Seamless Service' At New Zealand's Airport Hotel Inspired By Art Icons

If the glitter-bedecked models, fire-juggling bartenders, and golden backdrops of opening night festivities in 2018 didn't offer a strong enough clue, the Naumi Auckland Airport Hotel is full of spunk. It's also a surprising turn-around for a once-drab 1970s motel block next to a major airport and far from the hip and wealthy neighborhoods that normally see that kind of action. Nevertheless, the Singapore-based hotel group spent nearly 50 million NZD (28 million USD) purchasing, gutting, and redesigning the building to create a memorable hospitality experience — or, as Vogue magazine wrote, "This space will break your preconceived notions about airport hotels."

It starts at the reception desk, framed by a 24-carat gold wall representing the plumage of the tui bird, one of New Zealand's most remarkable animals. Indeed, the tui seems to inspire the whole hotel. For example, the tiles in the bathrooms form a herringbone pattern in the bird's signature colors — fuchsia pink, aqua teal, nautical blue, and cherry red. Above the restaurant bar, a message in diamond-studded cursive invites guests to "Ruffle your tail feathers." The motifs also extend to the 193 guest rooms and suites, which come in four color patterns that mimic the iridescence of the tui's feathers and feature brush-stroke paintings inspired by its unique birdsong.