An Immersive Art Exhibit In Phoenix Invites An Existential Crisis In An Infinite Space

In the world of contemporary art, Yayoi Kusama is a star — or rather, a glittering polka dot. Wherever her immersive, polka-dot-packed exhibitions open, tickets quickly sell out. She's so popular now that in 2023, at 95 years old, she became the world's top-selling contemporary artist. The honor was a long time coming and pays tribute to her decades of work, cult status, and life story of struggle — from breaking out of the bonds of her traditional Japanese upbringing and fighting against sexism to leading anti-war demonstrations and crafting a distinct aesthetic that turned herself into a work of art. To people attending her global exhibitions, it may simply be the large-scale, surreal worlds she creates that all but throw them down Alice's rabbit hole.

"You Who Are Getting Obliterated in the Dancing Swarm of Fireflies" — now in its 18th year on display at the Phoenix Art Museum in Arizona — presents a perfect example of Kusama's craft. Inspired by a Japanese folktale about someone surrounded by 10,000 fireflies in a field and the tradition of watching and catching fireflies, called hotaru gari, the exhibit immerses viewers in a dark void sparkling with thousands of tiny, twinkling lights as if they were suddenly shot deep into the galaxy. The effect also obliterates the self, transforming bodies into passing shadows that seem to merge with and emerge out of the darkness, shaping the light clusters into new constellations (or swarms of fireflies) as they go.

