The National Park Service Only Issues Around 50 Permits A Day For This Secret California Redwood Hike

Access to the Tall Trees Trail is monitored closely and firmly regulated by the National Park Service. To nab one of the 50 permits released per day, prospective visitors must apply online for a reservation. For the planners who think ahead, permits are available up to 180 days in advance of your desired hiking day, while all reservations must be made at least 24 hours before. A handful of next-day, half-day permits are released at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. daily, so if you're hoping for a last-minute spot, be sure to check the online system 24 hours ahead. Same day, in-person permits are not available. Each reservation allows for up to seven people and one car.

The hike itself covers 4.5 miles and 1,600 feet of elevation changes, and it often takes hikers the better part of an entire day to complete. The Tall Trees Trail is quite remote — about an hour drive from the nearest visitor center — and the National Park Service recommends using park ranger-provided instructions to and on the trail rather than relying on digital maps. Be well prepared on the hike with food, water, rain equipment, flashlights, and sturdy hiking shoes.

Hikers have likened the strenuous trail to the Grove of Titans, a popular photo spot with an abundance of gigantic redwood trees. Visitors are often awestruck by the sheer scale of the massive trees, surrounded by undergrowth filled with human-sized ferns and other smaller saplings. If you're willing to patiently apply for a permit and undertake the challenging hike, you'll be rewarded with an incredible sight and no tourist crowds.