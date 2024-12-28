One Of Europe's Best Theme Parks Is A Family-Friendly Paradise On The Shores Of An Italian Lake

This park is great for those with families, and the website gives information about the suitability of each ride, in addition to overall accessibility as well. Kids of all ages can ride the Giostra Cavalli, which is a lovely carousel, and younger children should visit Prezzemolo Land. The giant tree aside, there is a Medieval castle playground for your little ones with water slides and towers. (You can take them to see a real version in the form of the storybook beauty, Scaligero Castle, also on Lake Garda after.) The Flying Island ride is a sort of flying saucer that takes you up 164-feet to see the entire lake (which is great for the sunset views). If your littles love Peppa Pig, she's get an entire land here with a Grandpa Pig train ride and L'Isola dei Pirati, a pirate water ride for the youngest guests.

If you're more adventurous, there are plenty of roller coasters, but the Blue Tornado will have you spinning, going upside down, and gasping for breath. One reviewer on TripAdvisor said, "One of the best amusement parks, we loved every second of it. The adrenaline rides such as Raptor, Blu Tornado, Oblivion were real good, I would recommend raptor if you're looking for something more chill, but if you're all in for the adrenaline then the best option is Blu Tornado or Oblivion for sure." There are even flume and rapid rides.

The Legoland Water Park on site is a combo ticket, and it's just for kids unless you're an adult accompanying one. There are water slides, Lego sculptures, bricks to play with, and themed areas. In addition, the Sea Life Aquarium has over 5,000 animals to experience, with an underwater tunnel with sharks, and domes you can stand in to feel like you're under the sea. Kids under three feet tall are free.