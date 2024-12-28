One Of Europe's Best Theme Parks Is A Family-Friendly Paradise On The Shores Of An Italian Lake
If you're visiting the gorgeous Lake Garda in Italy, you may be doing it for the water sports, charming towns, or beautiful scenery. However, if you travel with kids (or even if you don't), there is another spot that you have to check out. This family-friendly place is Gardaland, a theme park on the lake's eastern shore that covers 64 acres. Not only is it the perfect spot to bring your kids on its own, but it also has the Legoland Water Park and Sea Life Aquarium right inside. There is plenty of parking available, or you can take the train to the Peschiera del Garda station and grab a shuttle bus to Gardaland.
Inside you'll find several different areas, including Peppa Pig Land, Prezzemolo Land (with a giant tree you can go inside and climb), and a castle, as well as live shows and several roller coasters to thrill and scare you. They also have themed hotels, just like Disney's parks, and plenty of restaurants. In fact, the website even lists which places are suitable for vegetarians, are accessible, have kids menus, and even which ones have gluten-free options. (Italy just happens to be one of the best countries for gluten-free options.) While a theme park might not have been on your bucket list for an Italian vacation, it should be now.
All about Gardaland theme park
This park is great for those with families, and the website gives information about the suitability of each ride, in addition to overall accessibility as well. Kids of all ages can ride the Giostra Cavalli, which is a lovely carousel, and younger children should visit Prezzemolo Land. The giant tree aside, there is a Medieval castle playground for your little ones with water slides and towers. (You can take them to see a real version in the form of the storybook beauty, Scaligero Castle, also on Lake Garda after.) The Flying Island ride is a sort of flying saucer that takes you up 164-feet to see the entire lake (which is great for the sunset views). If your littles love Peppa Pig, she's get an entire land here with a Grandpa Pig train ride and L'Isola dei Pirati, a pirate water ride for the youngest guests.
If you're more adventurous, there are plenty of roller coasters, but the Blue Tornado will have you spinning, going upside down, and gasping for breath. One reviewer on TripAdvisor said, "One of the best amusement parks, we loved every second of it. The adrenaline rides such as Raptor, Blu Tornado, Oblivion were real good, I would recommend raptor if you're looking for something more chill, but if you're all in for the adrenaline then the best option is Blu Tornado or Oblivion for sure." There are even flume and rapid rides.
The Legoland Water Park on site is a combo ticket, and it's just for kids unless you're an adult accompanying one. There are water slides, Lego sculptures, bricks to play with, and themed areas. In addition, the Sea Life Aquarium has over 5,000 animals to experience, with an underwater tunnel with sharks, and domes you can stand in to feel like you're under the sea. Kids under three feet tall are free.