One Of Italy's Most Visited Sites Is A Well Preserved Castle Right Out Of A Storybook

You may have an idea of what a castle is from the fairy tales you read as a kid. While not every real-life castle visually compares to our imagination, there is one in Italy that absolutely does. Around 20 miles west of the romantic yet overlooked city of Verona and 100 miles west of the slowly sinking Venice is Lake Garda. On a small peninsula on the southern side of the lake is the town of Sirmione and its Scaligero Castle, one of Italy's 30 most-visited historical sites.

Commissioned in the 14th century by the Veronese Della Scala family (also called the Scaligeri), who ruled the area from 1259 to 1387, it was built to protect Sirmione. It was then used as a garrison until Italy's unification in 1861, after which it was restored in 1919 and converted into a museum. The castle's name is sometimes written as "Scaliger" or "Scaligero."

Today, you can tour Scaligero for around $9 per person. For this modest fee, you'll get to cross the drawbridge, visit the patrol walkways around the pretty swallowtail battlements, walk to the dock (which is built into the castle's design), climb the highest tower, and even see a museum inside the inner portico. Do note that there are 146 steps up at the entrance, and the site is not wheelchair accessible.

