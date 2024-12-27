The Outdated Electronic Item That's Always A Good Idea To Take On Every Flight
Whether you're trying to pack everything you need into just one carry-on bag or attempting to remember all the essentials needed for your comfort on the plane, it's easy to forget something in the shuffle. However, there is one item that you cannot afford to leave out, and it's probably going to surprise you. While we all love our wireless Bluetooth earphones, it's worth looking back to yesteryear and packing a pair of wired earphones, especially if you want to enjoy the in-flight entertainment system.
Chances are you have this outdated piece of technology still stashed away somewhere, just in case. While most of our phones, tablets, and other devices no longer have an auxiliary port to plug them into, most aircraft still do. While it's possible to use Bluetooth on some planes, others require a 3.5 jack to listen to what's on the screen in front of you.
How many times have you realized that you don't have any way to watch the in-flight movies and TV shows? Unless you plan on "raw-dogging" the flight (meaning you choose to fly without any entertainment), being stuck without compatible earphones can mean hours of boredom. Many airlines have some earphones for purchase, but that means you have to wait until the flight attendants come around with them and be willing to shell out some money. Plus, the ones offered by the airline are often uncomfortable and not made to last. Having a pair of your own means you can get right to the entertainment.
Keep wired earphones in your carry-on bag
Having a pair of wired earphones that always stay in your carry-on is a great idea, and we recommend making a dedicated packing list of plane comfort items that you consult every time you fly. Things like a comfortable neck pillow, a scarf that doubles as a blanket, an eye mask for sleep, your medications, and, of course, those earphones, can make your flight much more enjoyable. While things are changing and Bluetooth connections on planes are becoming more common, some still rely on the traditional technology. Even if your airline offers WiFi on board, allowing you to use your own devices, internet in the sky isn't always reliable.
If you don't have an old pair of wired earphones lying around, you don't have to spend a ton of money on a new set. In fact, you can get a pair of over-the-ear headphones like the Logitech H390 Wired Headset, which have noise-cancelling technology, and a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, for under $25. If you prefer earbuds, the Antool Wired Earbuds with a built-in microphone cost less than $10 and have a 4.4-star rating.
If you do choose to use Bluetooth earphones (and the airline's rules say you can — always check first), remember that you may be required to turn them off for takeoff and landing. Make sure they're charged before you go as well. Finally, to ensure you don't miss out on the in-flight entertainment, consider getting an adapter for your Bluetooth earphones that allow them to be plugged into the jack.