The Outdated Electronic Item That's Always A Good Idea To Take On Every Flight

Whether you're trying to pack everything you need into just one carry-on bag or attempting to remember all the essentials needed for your comfort on the plane, it's easy to forget something in the shuffle. However, there is one item that you cannot afford to leave out, and it's probably going to surprise you. While we all love our wireless Bluetooth earphones, it's worth looking back to yesteryear and packing a pair of wired earphones, especially if you want to enjoy the in-flight entertainment system.

Chances are you have this outdated piece of technology still stashed away somewhere, just in case. While most of our phones, tablets, and other devices no longer have an auxiliary port to plug them into, most aircraft still do. While it's possible to use Bluetooth on some planes, others require a 3.5 jack to listen to what's on the screen in front of you.

How many times have you realized that you don't have any way to watch the in-flight movies and TV shows? Unless you plan on "raw-dogging" the flight (meaning you choose to fly without any entertainment), being stuck without compatible earphones can mean hours of boredom. Many airlines have some earphones for purchase, but that means you have to wait until the flight attendants come around with them and be willing to shell out some money. Plus, the ones offered by the airline are often uncomfortable and not made to last. Having a pair of your own means you can get right to the entertainment.