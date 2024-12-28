The Unexpected Size Difference Tourists Always Notice When Staying At Hotels In Europe

Besides the room itself, what exactly is smaller in a European hotel compared to an American stay, and why? For starters, elevators can be tiny in some places — if they're available at all. While many people hate being on the bottom level of a hotel, you might want to consider the ground floor when you're overseas. After a day of travel and lugging your bags around, being on floor "0," or the American first floor, could be just what you need to avoid cramped elevators (or long, winding staircases). Since many buildings in Europe are antiquated, you may only find small, shaky elevators instead of modern lifts. This is just one of the many reasons people stress about packing light for Europe.

Once you're in your room, you may also notice a difference in standard bed sizing. It's typical for U.S. reservations to have a queen or even a king bed, but this isn't the case across the Atlantic. In Europe, you'll most likely find twin beds in basic hotel rooms, sometimes pushed together to form a single larger bed. With that said, Europeans often focus on quality with luxe amenities, like a pillow menu or sheets with a higher thread count, over size. Lastly, the bathrooms in European hotels are typically tiny and designed to be practical, not spacious. Europeans tend to think about functionality first, and they can add the bells and whistles later, as space allows.