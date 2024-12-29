The Convenient And Affordable Solution For Making Phone Calls In Europe, Per Rick Steves

People are reliant on their cell phones for a variety of reasons. We use them as cameras, to get our news, pay our bills, and, of course, make calls and text. However, if you use your cell phone when traveling overseas, roaming charges can really increase your bill. You may choose to put your phone in airplane mode while on a cruise or traveling in Europe to save yourself from a huge fee. However, if you want or need to make an actual phone call, that's not helpful.

Travel pro Rick Steves has given us some great advice on things to do before traveling, smart steps to keep your financial information private, and how to prevent pickpockets. However, his brilliant advice on making convenient and affordable phone calls in Europe on his website can save you a lot of money and hassle. He suggests we use a phone card while traveling in Europe.

There are two kinds of phone cards, and the first is insertable for use at pay phones. He says they're available in most places in Europe outside of Britain. You take the phone off the hook and put the card in. Once you have a dial tone, proceed as usual, and you'll see the balance on the phone. He adds, "Each European country has its own phone card — so your German card won't work in an Austrian phone."

One thing to note is that pay phones are becoming a thing of the past in many countries. That said, they do still exist in some places, and a phone card is worth having for emergencies. However, there are other solutions you can use to stay in touch with loved ones back at home.