'Europe's Best Road Trip' Shows Off Seafront Villages, Glaciers, And Fjords, Per Rick Steves
The most memorable road trips are those that take us into the great unknown, the wild, and the wilderness in a way that is often difficult to achieve in the modern world. Whereas the 20th century saw the wide adoption of highway travel (uninterrupted by 21st century technology, which would rob once-adventurous road trips of their mystery), today, the prevalence of tourist infrastructure even in the most remote parts of the Western world, particularly in Europe, can often hinder the sense of getting away from it all.
However, look to the outer edges of Europe and you can still find truly wild road trips that feel out of this world. Finland, Bulgaria, and Norway all offer vast expanses where road trippers are likely to find themselves many miles from civilization. But according to travel expert Rick Steves, the best European road trip today is found in Iceland: an 800-mile circular route that directs you right to some of the continent's most unique landscapes, natural wonders, and remote villages.
Exploring Iceland by car
Exploring Iceland by car revolves around the famous Highway 1, a ring road (appropriately nicknamed "Ring Road") that circumnavigates the entire island and connects all its major towns. Fly into Reykjavík, the Icelandic capital, where you can hire a vehicle that will come to feel like home as you explore the country's nooks and crannies. (Hot tip: The weather there is so extreme that the wind — one of Iceland's most dangerous elements — can throw up enough gravel to damage car paintwork. Be sure to get "gravel insurance" against any damage.) From there, decide whether to head clockwise or counter-clockwise on Highway 1, and work out how much time you have to explore detours. In total, Highway 1 requires around 30 hours of driving, much of which will take place in whipping winds and other extreme weather that can slow your progress around the island. As a result, Rick Steves recommends a minimum of five days for a bare-bones trip, but the more days you have, the better. After all, there is a lot to see.
In recent years, Iceland has emerged as a popular destination for adventurous travelers. At just under 40,000 square miles — 20% smaller than England — it is home to fewer than 400,000 people, making it one of the nations of the world with the lowest population density. Compared to many European countries, which are generally small but densely populated, Iceland feels practically deserted, a plus for road trippers looking to be swept up in its awe-inspiring landscape made up of volcanoes (some of which you can drive or hike up), fjords, glaciers, and waterfalls. And, if you're looking for another reason to go, Iceland is also known as one of the world's safest destinations.
The must-see sights of an Icelandic road trip
Per Rick Steves' guide to Iceland, a typical clockwise road trip would head north from Reykjavík to Borgarnes in the shadow of the unique pointed mountain, Hafnarfjall, where the Settlement Center offers insight into Iceland's Viking past. You would then drive through the Grábrók crater to Skagafjörður, an area of outstanding beauty. From there, Highway 1 leads to the comparatively bustling northern town of Akureyri and the chance to explore the Tröllaskagi, or Troll Peninsula. The route passes through Siglufjörður, a historic fishing village, and eventually leads to the eastern fjords, the glacial southeast, and the south coast populated by famous cinematic waterfalls before bringing you back to the capital.
Accommodation in Iceland is sparse, and Steves recommends that you book ahead of time and stick to an itinerary, however tempting it might be to wing it. The place with the greatest abundance of hotels and guest rooms is, of course, Reykjavík, where you might want to spend a few days before flying out, relaxing and enjoying the local culture, cuisine, and nightlife. Nearby, the world famous Blue Lagoon hot springs offer the perfect opportunity to unwind and leave your Icelandic adventure on a high.
Looking for other European road trip ideas? Why not try scenic Spain, which boasts some of the best road trip routes in Europe.