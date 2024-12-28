'Europe's Best Road Trip' Shows Off Seafront Villages, Glaciers, And Fjords, Per Rick Steves

Exploring Iceland by car revolves around the famous Highway 1, a ring road (appropriately nicknamed "Ring Road") that circumnavigates the entire island and connects all its major towns. Fly into Reykjavík, the Icelandic capital, where you can hire a vehicle that will come to feel like home as you explore the country's nooks and crannies. (Hot tip: The weather there is so extreme that the wind — one of Iceland's most dangerous elements — can throw up enough gravel to damage car paintwork. Be sure to get "gravel insurance" against any damage.) From there, decide whether to head clockwise or counter-clockwise on Highway 1, and work out how much time you have to explore detours. In total, Highway 1 requires around 30 hours of driving, much of which will take place in whipping winds and other extreme weather that can slow your progress around the island. As a result, Rick Steves recommends a minimum of five days for a bare-bones trip, but the more days you have, the better. After all, there is a lot to see.

In recent years, Iceland has emerged as a popular destination for adventurous travelers. At just under 40,000 square miles — 20% smaller than England — it is home to fewer than 400,000 people, making it one of the nations of the world with the lowest population density. Compared to many European countries, which are generally small but densely populated, Iceland feels practically deserted, a plus for road trippers looking to be swept up in its awe-inspiring landscape made up of volcanoes (some of which you can drive or hike up), fjords, glaciers, and waterfalls. And, if you're looking for another reason to go, Iceland is also known as one of the world's safest destinations.