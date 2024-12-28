Situated Between Theme Parks And Beaches Is Florida's Underrated National Forest For Endless Recreation

While the forest is easily one of the best wild landscapes in Florida, particularly for birders and wildlife watchers, the activities of the forest aren't limited to these quiet pastimes. Visitors can also ride their off-highway vehicles on nearly 300 miles of maintained OHV trails that crisscross the forest, and boaters can ply the forest's many lakes and rivers. Kayakers and canoeists are drawn to the Ocklawaha River, while trophy bass anglers cast to some of the forest's very productive lakes, like Beakman Lake, Grasshopper Lake, and Wildcat Lake.

Perhaps the most unique activity at the Ocala National Forest, though, is scuba diving. Alexander Springs, one of Florida's 27 "first-magnitude" springs, is the only natural springs within the forest's boundaries where scuba diving is allowed. Divers can explore the clear waters and even dive down to the mouth of the springs, where a continuous flow of 72-degree water bubbles up from the bedrock.

Regardless of the activity, the Ocala National Forest is a wonderful outdoor diversion from some of Florida's better-known activities. It's a short drive from Orlando to some peace and quiet, and the chance to see the Florida that few ever experience.