An Underrated Town Between Florida's East And West Coasts Has One Of America's Largest Springs
Often the most talked about destinations in Florida flank the Sunshine State's coastlines, from the hustle and bustle of flavorful Miami to the charming Saint Petersburg, to the Florida Keys islands (which offer the most stunning coral reef snorkeling, by the way). But the oft-overlooked central part of the state is also packed with activity, especially for those looking for some light adventure and a vibrant local community. While Orlando is the theme park behemoth of central Florida with Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, the Peppa Pig Theme Park, and many, many more dominating the zeitgeist of landlocked Florida, just 80 miles north of Orlando, another park is a tranquil alternative to Magic Kingdom, but this one was crafted by Mother Nature, rather than Walt Disney.
Halfway between the East and West coasts of Florida, the underrated town of Ocala is home to a jaw-dropping natural spring but also offers a pleasant travel experience for those who explore Ocala's downtown. The Silver Springs, operated and stewarded by the Florida State Parks system, shows off all the best of this natural water source, with crystal clear, glistening blue waters, and beautiful and explorable grounds nearby. Meanwhile, Ocala, is also a hidden gem, filled with unrivaled charm — not unlike the Silver Springs itself. Visitors are welcomed to the famously known "Horse Capital of the World" to explore the spring's depths and the town's homey, vibrant atmosphere.
Take a paddle at Silver Springs State Park
Silver Springs State Park covers over 200 acres of natural spring systems, forests, trails, and campgrounds. It's a hive of activity for those who love to be on and by the spring-fed water, which is such a bright blue that everything underneath is distinctly visible from the surface. The most famous of activities at the park shows off the depths of the spring from a charmingly antique and unique vehicle. This, of course, is the Silver Springs Glass Bottom Boat experience, an attraction at the springs for over a century. Taking a ride on this boat adventure gives visitors unfettered views of what lies beneath the crystalline waters.
Aside from the glass bottom boats (which, honestly beat having to wait in line for not-so-worth-it rides at Disney World), the park permits a host of activities for adventurers and nature lovers. Hiking around the park's nine trails is a popular past time while paddling either via canoe or kayak is perhaps one of the best ways to experience the springs. At times, paddling here will feel like you're floating down a natural lazy river in a secret Florida spring. Given Ocala's designation as "the horse capital of the world," it's no surprise that Silver Springs State Park also permits horseback riding. BYO horse is permitted, but if you need an equestrian companion, various tour operators will conduct riding parties near the state park. Both bicycling and mountain biking are also permitted in the park.
Explore Ocala and its surrounding area
Ocala is arguably one of the most underrated towns in all of Florida. Garnering an equestrian reputation, the town's "brand" often hinges on everything horse-related, like the luxurious World Equestrian Center Hotel. Beyond horses, though Ocala is a town filled with local love, charm, and very, very good food. That's felt profoundly on the Brick City Food Tour, Ocala's first guided culinary excursion that takes you to some of the town's yummiest eateries. The best part? It's all local and unique to Ocala!
Also home to a vibrant art scene, Ocala's Marion Cultural Alliance hosts a number of events throughout the year to bring arts and culture to locals and visitors. From art walks to exhibitions, the small but mighty gallery showcases rotating exhibits. And as one would expect from a town that embraces local creativity, there's a quirky crown jewel in Ocala's downtown too. The Marion Theater, a nostalgic movie theater, is said to be home to a local ghost or two, but you don't want to miss it for its yesteryear vibes.
For the adventure-minded of us who love Silver Springs and are wondering what else is near Ocala, try the adrenaline-pumping Canyon Zipline and Canopy Tours, a former quarry turned elevated ziplining adventure that whisks you through tree tops and over spring water-filled canyons. Whether you choose adventure and the springs or opt for the in-town experience (or both), Ocala is an underrated central Floridian destination with authentic depth.