An Underrated Town Between Florida's East And West Coasts Has One Of America's Largest Springs

Often the most talked about destinations in Florida flank the Sunshine State's coastlines, from the hustle and bustle of flavorful Miami to the charming Saint Petersburg, to the Florida Keys islands (which offer the most stunning coral reef snorkeling, by the way). But the oft-overlooked central part of the state is also packed with activity, especially for those looking for some light adventure and a vibrant local community. While Orlando is the theme park behemoth of central Florida with Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, the Peppa Pig Theme Park, and many, many more dominating the zeitgeist of landlocked Florida, just 80 miles north of Orlando, another park is a tranquil alternative to Magic Kingdom, but this one was crafted by Mother Nature, rather than Walt Disney.

Advertisement

Halfway between the East and West coasts of Florida, the underrated town of Ocala is home to a jaw-dropping natural spring but also offers a pleasant travel experience for those who explore Ocala's downtown. The Silver Springs, operated and stewarded by the Florida State Parks system, shows off all the best of this natural water source, with crystal clear, glistening blue waters, and beautiful and explorable grounds nearby. Meanwhile, Ocala, is also a hidden gem, filled with unrivaled charm — not unlike the Silver Springs itself. Visitors are welcomed to the famously known "Horse Capital of the World" to explore the spring's depths and the town's homey, vibrant atmosphere.