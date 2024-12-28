Kansas' Smoky Hills Hide A Crystal-Clear Lake State Park Surrounded By Unique Red Rock Beauty
Miles away from any major city in the Smoky Hills of North Central Kansas is Wilson Lake, the Sunflower State's clearest lake. It has a fantastic trail system through mixed grass prairie along with incredible sandstone formations at the lake's edge. If you've never been, you'll be astounded at its beauty. It's about 10 minutes south of the small town of Lucas, Kansas, known for its grassroots art scene and about an hour west of Salina.
The 9,000 acre lake itself is managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and it was created in the 1960s with the construction of the Wilson Lake Dam. There are a number of park areas around the lake, including Wilson State Park, which is a favorite with mountain bike riders; yep, you can mountain bike in Kansas!
The Switchgrass Bike Trail is nearly 25 miles of singletrack which takes you through much of Wilson State Park. It has plenty of mix and match loops, connecting trails, and some technical sections, allowing you to make up a new adventure each time you go out, and making it fun for riders of all abilities. Wilson State Park also has some additional shorter hiking trails with more fantastic lake views.
Wilson Lake has stunning sandstone spires, fantastic fishing, and plenty of camping
Along with its legendary mountain biking, one of the most notable features of Wilson Lake is Rocktown, a series of 15 to 20 foot tall rock formations in Lucas Park, along the north side of the lake. You can see them by taking a three mile loop trail, which takes you through prairie meadowlands and down to the formations. You can get a different perspective on the sandstone towers from a boat or kayak; there are seven boat ramps around the lake. And if you're an angler, Wilson Lake is known for its bass fishing.
You'll need a Kansas State Park pass for your car if you're going to be visiting Wilson State Park, and if you've got the gear for a camping adventure, there's a separate cost for a site. They have tent and RV camping year-round as well as some cabins with kitchenettes you can rent. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers parks at Wilson Lake, like Lucas Park, are free to enter; however, they have separate camping fees. Some of the campsites are free during the off season (from mid-September through mid-May).
While you're exploring the area, it's a little over a 45 minute drive to Mushroom Rock State Park, with its unusual rock formations. And it's about an hour and 15 minutes to Coronado Heights, a historic site with unparalleled views.