Kansas' Smoky Hills Hide A Crystal-Clear Lake State Park Surrounded By Unique Red Rock Beauty

Miles away from any major city in the Smoky Hills of North Central Kansas is Wilson Lake, the Sunflower State's clearest lake. It has a fantastic trail system through mixed grass prairie along with incredible sandstone formations at the lake's edge. If you've never been, you'll be astounded at its beauty. It's about 10 minutes south of the small town of Lucas, Kansas, known for its grassroots art scene and about an hour west of Salina.

The 9,000 acre lake itself is managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and it was created in the 1960s with the construction of the Wilson Lake Dam. There are a number of park areas around the lake, including Wilson State Park, which is a favorite with mountain bike riders; yep, you can mountain bike in Kansas!

The Switchgrass Bike Trail is nearly 25 miles of singletrack which takes you through much of Wilson State Park. It has plenty of mix and match loops, connecting trails, and some technical sections, allowing you to make up a new adventure each time you go out, and making it fun for riders of all abilities. Wilson State Park also has some additional shorter hiking trails with more fantastic lake views.