The Unique And Unsung Kansas Destination Called One Of America's Best Small Art Towns

When you think of Kansas, you might picture its tall grass prairies, Old West heritage, civil rights history, or famous barbecued smoked meats. However, there's another side to the Sunflower State, which is often overlooked by travelers drawn to metropolitan areas. Kansas is brimming with charming small towns that, unlike many other parts of the U.S., are less frequented by tourists, offering visitors an authentic old-town experience. One such place is Lucas, which is perfect for a vacation filled with intriguing sights. This town offers something truly weird and wonderful for anyone seeking an off-the-beaten-path experience where you can unleash your creative side. Found at the end of the Post Rock Scenic Highway, it's a fantastic stop-off on your perfect U.S. road trip itinerary.

Few small towns on your Midwest road trip are as eccentric and colorful as Lucas. Repeatedly hailed as having one of the best small-town arts scenes by USA Today, Lucas is a whimsical artsy wonderland that's sure to capture your imagination. Aptly named the Grassroots Art Capital of Kansas, this little-known spot is an uncrowded alternative to more traditional vacation destinations, boasting world record-breaking monuments, wacky museums, and sculpture gardens, with colorful creations that even spill out onto the telephone poles on Main Street. What began as a passion project by retired teacher and veteran Samuel P. Dinsmoor in 1907 to entice passing visitors into town has since inspired hundreds of artists to contribute their work. As a result, this underrated and artsy town with a population of under 400 people (as of 2024) has become a must-visit piece of Americana.

