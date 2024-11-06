The Unique And Unsung Kansas Destination Called One Of America's Best Small Art Towns
When you think of Kansas, you might picture its tall grass prairies, Old West heritage, civil rights history, or famous barbecued smoked meats. However, there's another side to the Sunflower State, which is often overlooked by travelers drawn to metropolitan areas. Kansas is brimming with charming small towns that, unlike many other parts of the U.S., are less frequented by tourists, offering visitors an authentic old-town experience. One such place is Lucas, which is perfect for a vacation filled with intriguing sights. This town offers something truly weird and wonderful for anyone seeking an off-the-beaten-path experience where you can unleash your creative side. Found at the end of the Post Rock Scenic Highway, it's a fantastic stop-off on your perfect U.S. road trip itinerary.
Few small towns on your Midwest road trip are as eccentric and colorful as Lucas. Repeatedly hailed as having one of the best small-town arts scenes by USA Today, Lucas is a whimsical artsy wonderland that's sure to capture your imagination. Aptly named the Grassroots Art Capital of Kansas, this little-known spot is an uncrowded alternative to more traditional vacation destinations, boasting world record-breaking monuments, wacky museums, and sculpture gardens, with colorful creations that even spill out onto the telephone poles on Main Street. What began as a passion project by retired teacher and veteran Samuel P. Dinsmoor in 1907 to entice passing visitors into town has since inspired hundreds of artists to contribute their work. As a result, this underrated and artsy town with a population of under 400 people (as of 2024) has become a must-visit piece of Americana.
Discover Lucas' sculpture garden and playful museums
No trip to Lucas is complete without visiting S. P. Dinsmoor's Garden of Eden, the outdoor sculpture exhibit that sparked the town's quirky art obsession. The Garden of Eden features many creative structures, including a concrete log cabin, sculptures that reflect populist ideas and biblical imagery (such as Adam and Eve, serpents, and angels), and even a mausoleum where Dinsmoor and his wife are buried. Visitors can take a self-guided tour or opt for a guided one depending on the time of year you're visiting. Entry fees are reasonably priced, and free street parking is available outside of the house. There is even a gift shop where visitors can pick up a funky souvenir while also supporting this important piece of Kansas heritage.
Lucas is also home to the World's Largest Souvenir Plate, according to the World Record Academy. The plate, created by local artist Erika Nelson, is 14 inches wide and intricately depicts scenes of Lucas' life and history. Nelson is also the creator of The World's Largest Collection of the World's Smallest Versions of the World's Largest Things, which is located just off the town's main street. Here, she showcases small-scale models of famous oversized American tourist attractions, such as the world's largest rocking chair, ketchup bottle, and ball of twine. Kitschy and playful, her mobile exhibit is on display from April and October and celebrates the humor and larger-than-life culture of America.
Explore Lucas' Main Street and offshoot artistic attractions
The Grassroots Art Center is another fascinating stop in Lucas, offering insights into the town's obsession with outsider art — art created by untrained artists while working outside of the cultural norms. One visitor to the center shared their review on TripAdvisor, saying, "I loved the wide variety of unique and unusual art!... I could see how that part might not be to everyone's taste, but I was mesmerized! The rest of the center had so many different things there was something for everyone. It's amazing to see what people can do with all different types of mediums."
Lucas is a town where just about anything goes and freedom of expression is celebrated. You'll find interesting art in the most unlikely places along Main Street — even the telephone poles feature artistic installations. But one of the town's most unique attractions is Bowl Plaza, a public restroom created by Mri-Pilar and Eric Abraham and assembled with the help of a team of local volunteers. This characterful wheelchair-accessible bathroom is embellished with mirrors, mosaics, and a menagerie of upcycled materials. The giant oval toilet lid at the entrance and a sculpture resembling a giant toilet paper roll complete the look, adding a playful touch to the restroom theme.