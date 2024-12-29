A Secret Island State Park Is A Serene Florida Keys Paradise With Special Trees

If you're looking for a sunny, tropical vacation, it's hard to do any better than the state of Florida. Specifically, the Florida Keys, the beloved island chain at the state's southern tip. Even if you've explored other parts of the Sunshine State before (like Orlando or Tampa), the Keys are a destination unto themselves.

For example, you can check out an underwater park with stunning coral reef snorkeling in Key Largo — John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park is a one-of-a-kind experience that will leave you wanting more. Alternatively, you can visit the under-the-radar, quirky Stock Island, which offers unique, laid-back vibes that call to mind a certain Jimmy Buffett song.

But, while most of the Florida Keys are accessible via the Overseas Highway 1, some of the best hidden gems sit just offshore. One such place is Lignumvitae Key, which sits due west of Islamorada. The only way to get to this key is by boat or kayak, making it all the more special and worth a second look.