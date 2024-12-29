A Secret Island State Park Is A Serene Florida Keys Paradise With Special Trees
If you're looking for a sunny, tropical vacation, it's hard to do any better than the state of Florida. Specifically, the Florida Keys, the beloved island chain at the state's southern tip. Even if you've explored other parts of the Sunshine State before (like Orlando or Tampa), the Keys are a destination unto themselves.
For example, you can check out an underwater park with stunning coral reef snorkeling in Key Largo — John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park is a one-of-a-kind experience that will leave you wanting more. Alternatively, you can visit the under-the-radar, quirky Stock Island, which offers unique, laid-back vibes that call to mind a certain Jimmy Buffett song.
But, while most of the Florida Keys are accessible via the Overseas Highway 1, some of the best hidden gems sit just offshore. One such place is Lignumvitae Key, which sits due west of Islamorada. The only way to get to this key is by boat or kayak, making it all the more special and worth a second look.
What to know about Florida's Lignumvitae Key
Lignumvitae Key is open Thursday through Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It costs $2.50 per person (regardless of age) to access the island. If you're taking a guided ranger tour, that's another $2 per person. Ranger tours are available December through April, from 10 am to 2 pm, Friday through Sunday. Alternatively, you can take a self-guided tour of the island and its historic Matheson House.
The house on Lignumvitae Key is named after the island's previous owner, a chemist named William J. Matheson. He bought the island in 1919 and built a home, complete with a windmill for electricity and a cistern to collect rainwater. Matheson Sr. died in 1930 and passed the island to his son, Hugh, who loved exotic plants and animals, and he supposedly imported various species to the island, including Angora goats and Galapagos Tortoises.
The island was sold in 1953 and remained in private hands until 1970 when it was bought by the state and turned into a park. Although there was talk of building a causeway to Lignumvitae Key, it never materialized, which is why it's still only accessible by boat.
How to incorporate Lignumvitae Key into your next Florida vacation
Whether you're planning to visit for a couple of days or a few weeks, the Florida Keys have so much to offer. Pristine white sand beaches, gorgeous weather, and tons of local wildlife both in and out of the water. The first step to planning a trip to Lignumvitae Key is to choose the right hotel for a laidback Florida vacation.
The best place to rent a boat to get to the key is at Robbie's of Islamorada. Robbie's is something of a tourist attraction already, but it offers a ferry service to and from the island, or you can rent a boat (or kayak) to reach the island on your own terms. We recommend hitting Robbie's as early as possible. Since the island closes at 4 p.m., you don't have that much time to walk around and enjoy the scenery. If you do rent a kayak, you can explore more of the island's coastline and get up close and personal with various plants, animals, and birds.
If you visit between December and April, a guided tour will offer insights and glimpses into what life was like when the Matheson family owned the island. However, you can also take a self-guided tour and explore the house, windmill, and cistern on your own. You'll also see several cannons the Mathesons took from the British Warship, the HMS Winchester. Also, the island is relatively high in the water compared to other keys, so you get better views of the surrounding area. Overall, you can explore the entire island in a couple of hours.