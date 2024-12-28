One Of Canada's Most Awe-Inspiring Waterfalls Lives Up To Its Title As 'Niagara Of The North'
Dreaming of breathtaking waterfalls without the crowds and tourist traps (like the Upside Down House) in Niagara Falls? Head north and feast your eyes on one of the most extraordinary waterfalls in Canada, aptly nicknamed "Niagara of the North." Kakabeka Falls is the second-highest waterfall in the province of Ontario. Nestled in the vast wilderness outside of Thunder Bay in Kakabeka Falls Provincial Park, the surrounding scenery is just as beautiful as the waterfall itself.
Whether by road, train, or plane, there are several ways to get to Thunder Bay. However, the only way to get to the falls themselves is by car. The falls are just over 250 miles from the U.S. border crossing in Minnesota. If you're traveling from the Toronto region, be prepared for a big journey, as the distance is over 870 miles. Thankfully, some airlines offer direct flights from Toronto to Thunder Bay, and there are plenty of beautiful sights to see along the way if you plan to drive. You can make a scenic pit stop by taking a train ride through Agawa Canyon, one of the world's oldest geological formations. Or, take a detour and visit Bruce Peninsula National Park, one of North America's best secret summer vacation spots, in Tobermory, Ontario. Let's take a closer look at the majestic Kakabeka Falls and the world-famous attractions nearby.
About Kakabeka Falls
At a staggering 131 feet tall, Kakabeka Falls is a sight to behold. By comparison, Niagara's Horseshoe Falls is 180 feet tall. The region is steeped in both natural beauty and history dating back millions of years. The waterfall flows into the Kaministiquia River, where the surrounding rock has been carved to reveal 1.6 million-year-old fossils at the bottom of the falls. The water provides a habitat for the endangered Lake Sturgeon fish, which can grow to 180 pounds and over 6 feet long, making it Canada's largest freshwater fish.
Kakabeka Falls is open year-round, with viewing platforms and a wheelchair-accessible boardwalk trail to witness its beauty from every angle. In the winter, the water freezes over into an otherworldly-looking mound of ice and snow. The park also has an abundance of groomed trails for cross country skiing and snowshoeing with picturesque views. Be sure to dress for the weather, as winter in northern Ontario can be exceptionally frosty. The optimal time of year to visit Kakabeka Falls is in the fall, when temperatures are mild and the surrounding forest transforms with vibrant colors. Birdwatchers may be treated to sightings of bald eagles near the falls as the salmon travel up the river. The park is home to several hiking trails of various levels, ranging from easy to difficult. The provincial park also has a small beach for swimming in the warmer months and three campgrounds complete with amenities for car and tent camping.
Sights to see near Kakabeka Falls
Northern Ontario is a nature lover's paradise with all kinds of extraordinary landmarks to see. Not far from Kakabeka Falls is Quetico Provincial Park, a legendary wilderness park with soaring cliffs, waterfalls, and over 2,000 lakes. The park is world-famous for its backcountry camping opportunities on its 460,000 hectares of rugged territory. It is a recognized International Dark Sky Park with unbeatable views of the night sky and shooting stars. Also within reasonable driving distance is Sleeping Giant Provincial Park, known for its views of Lake Superior and one-of-a-kind geological formations like the famous Sea Lion. Not ready to stop chasing waterfalls? Visit the nearby Silver Falls Provincial Park for more views of beautiful waterfalls surrounded by hiking trails.
When you're ready for a change of pace, the city of Thunder Bay offers a combination of world-class attractions, historic sights, vibrant scenery, local shops, and farm-to-table restaurants. Be sure to check out the city's most famous sights like Fort William Historical Park, Prince Arthur's Landing, and the Terry Fox Monument. Challenge yourself and hike to the top of Mount McKay for gorgeous panoramic views. Finally, no trip to Thunder Bay is complete without sampling the city's famous pink frosted doughnut at The Persian Man.