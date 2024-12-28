One Of Canada's Most Awe-Inspiring Waterfalls Lives Up To Its Title As 'Niagara Of The North'

Dreaming of breathtaking waterfalls without the crowds and tourist traps (like the Upside Down House) in Niagara Falls? Head north and feast your eyes on one of the most extraordinary waterfalls in Canada, aptly nicknamed "Niagara of the North." Kakabeka Falls is the second-highest waterfall in the province of Ontario. Nestled in the vast wilderness outside of Thunder Bay in Kakabeka Falls Provincial Park, the surrounding scenery is just as beautiful as the waterfall itself.

Whether by road, train, or plane, there are several ways to get to Thunder Bay. However, the only way to get to the falls themselves is by car. The falls are just over 250 miles from the U.S. border crossing in Minnesota. If you're traveling from the Toronto region, be prepared for a big journey, as the distance is over 870 miles. Thankfully, some airlines offer direct flights from Toronto to Thunder Bay, and there are plenty of beautiful sights to see along the way if you plan to drive. You can make a scenic pit stop by taking a train ride through Agawa Canyon, one of the world's oldest geological formations. Or, take a detour and visit Bruce Peninsula National Park, one of North America's best secret summer vacation spots, in Tobermory, Ontario. Let's take a closer look at the majestic Kakabeka Falls and the world-famous attractions nearby.