Fall Views Await On A Canadian Train Ride Through One Of The World's Oldest Geological Formations

A far cry from the bustling cities and sprawling suburbs in Southern Ontario, the rugged beauty in the northern part of the region is largely unspoiled. One of the most notable landmarks is the ancient Agawa Canyon. As part of the Canadian Shield, the soaring rock formation is surrounded by lakes, rivers, and trees that explode with vibrant color during the autumn months. This popular fall train allows visitors to experience the Agawa Canyon in all of its glory, with elevated trestles that run through the granite cliffs.

The tour begins at the train station in downtown Sault Ste. Marie — an Ontario city that is connected to the northern Michigan border by an international bridge. The city is roughly an eight-hour drive north of Toronto, where a secret hidden wilderness thrives. The train tour is about 10 hours in total, with a travel time of four hours each way and a 90-minute stop halfway through. As you sit back in the comfortable coach, you'll be taken on an immersive journey through Canada's most ancient landscapes, and you can listen to educational tales about the land's Indigenous and natural history. You will also experience firsthand the scenery that inspired the works of the famous Canadian painters known as the Group of Seven.

At mile 102, the real adventure begins as the train hugs the canyon wall and descends 500 feet down to the canyon floor. The train will pull up to Agawa Canyon Park, a remote destination only accessible to rail passengers. Soak up the sights and snap those final photos as you make the peaceful journey back to the train station. For an equally amazing autumn spectacle in the U.S., New Hampshire has an awe-inspiring vintage railroad ride through fall-hued mountains.