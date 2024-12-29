The 5 Best Things To Do This Winter In Aspen, Colorado For Non-Skiers

Aspen, Colorado, is a frosty dreamland. Famed for receiving copious amounts of snow, it's a highly sought-after haven for celebrities and, of course, winter sports enthusiasts. Formerly a silver mining town, Aspen, located in the White River National Forest, has been welcoming skiers since the mid-1940s. It's now home to four ski resorts: Aspen Highlands, Aspen Mountain, Snowmass, and Buttermilk. All feature a myriad of trails that skiers can tackle. Thanks in part to Aspen, Colorado is considered the state with the absolute best skiing in the U.S.

But let's face it, not everyone knows how to ski or wants to participate in this risky sport. If you fall under either of these categories, this doesn't mean you can't have a good time or that you should exclude Aspen from your travel bucket list. Don't hesitate to book a winter trip; believe it or not, the city is one of the best mountain destinations in the country for non-skiers.

So, forget hitting the slopes; Aspen has so much more to offer in the wintertime than skiing. Whether you're an art aficionado, a foodie, or seeking once-in-a-lifetime experiences, Aspen has something for all travelers with varying interests. All that's needed is a sense of adventure and your best cold-weather gear to enjoy these five best things to do in winter in Aspen if you're a non-skier.