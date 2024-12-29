The 5 Best Things To Do This Winter In Aspen, Colorado For Non-Skiers
Aspen, Colorado, is a frosty dreamland. Famed for receiving copious amounts of snow, it's a highly sought-after haven for celebrities and, of course, winter sports enthusiasts. Formerly a silver mining town, Aspen, located in the White River National Forest, has been welcoming skiers since the mid-1940s. It's now home to four ski resorts: Aspen Highlands, Aspen Mountain, Snowmass, and Buttermilk. All feature a myriad of trails that skiers can tackle. Thanks in part to Aspen, Colorado is considered the state with the absolute best skiing in the U.S.
But let's face it, not everyone knows how to ski or wants to participate in this risky sport. If you fall under either of these categories, this doesn't mean you can't have a good time or that you should exclude Aspen from your travel bucket list. Don't hesitate to book a winter trip; believe it or not, the city is one of the best mountain destinations in the country for non-skiers.
So, forget hitting the slopes; Aspen has so much more to offer in the wintertime than skiing. Whether you're an art aficionado, a foodie, or seeking once-in-a-lifetime experiences, Aspen has something for all travelers with varying interests. All that's needed is a sense of adventure and your best cold-weather gear to enjoy these five best things to do in winter in Aspen if you're a non-skier.
Immerse yourself in Aspen's winter wonderland with a snowshoe tour
If you have no interest in skiing, how about snowshoeing? Think of it as a hike in the snow. In fact, you can traverse Aspen's pristine powder with the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies (ACES). They offer an Aspen Mountain Snowshoe Tour and a Snowmass Snowshoe Tour. These two-hour guided excursions are ideal for nature enthusiasts and those who want to gain a better understanding of the flora and fauna found in Aspen.
"Experiencing the silence of the snow-clad trees amid the deep drifts of snow was surreal!" reads a Tripadvisor review of the Aspen Mountain Snowshoe Tour. Another individual on the platform stated, "I had never snowshoed before and I really enjoyed myself." Although the experience is physically demanding, snowshoeing is recommended by many as the ideal, equally scenic (and safer) alternative to skiing.
At the time of this writing, both tours are available every day throughout winter, with start times of 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. Keep in mind that if you choose the Aspen Mountain Snowshoe Tour, you will have to take the Silver Queen gondola from Downtown Aspen to the top of Aspen Mountain. On the other hand, the Snowmass Snowshoe Tour involves taking the Elk Camp Gondola from Snowmass Village. Kids seven and older are welcome to join, making this an activity families can include in their itinerary. You can book the option of your choice online at ACES' website.
Visit an Aspen museum
Although Aspen — the priciest vacation destination in the U.S. — has cemented itself in history as a playground for winter sports, visitors will discover a fair share of indoor activities. With that in mind, those who need a respite from the frigid weather and are looking for something mellow to do should spend the afternoon at a museum. Ranked as the best in Aspen on Tripadvisor is the architecturally stunning Aspen Art Museum. This unique gallery, located downtown, is lauded for its contemporary exhibits, which change every few months.
"For someone who doesn't ski, I needed a place to kill time while my husband hit the slopes. I loved that the museum is free to enter since nothing in Aspen is cheap!" wrote a Yelp Reviewer. Another perk? The Aspen Art Museum is home to Swedish Hill. Serving breakfast and lunch, this rooftop cafe offers bagels, sandwiches, pasta, and pastries, as well as an assortment of drinks. After perusing the artwork, head to Swedish Hill for a snack with a view. Note that the Aspen Art Museum is closed on Mondays.
Another option is the Wheeler/Stallard Museum. Housed in a circa-1888 Victorian-style home, this hidden gem provides an inside look into Aspen's origins. On Yelp, a reviewer explained, "Aspen's history comes alive and is well presented inside the museum." There is no admission fee for the Wheeler/Stallard Museum.
Have the ride of your life on a snowmobile tour
Take your winter vacation in Aspen to another level with a guided snowmobile tour of the White River National Forest from T-Lazy-7 Ranch. Recommended for adventure-seeking non-skiers, this activity will allow you to see Aspen's natural beauty in all its glory. If you've never been snowmobiling before, no problem. T-Lazy-7 Ranch offers two excursions that are suited for beginners. On the two-hour Maroon Bells Tour, guests will traverse picturesque scenery to reach the eponymous mountain peaks.
The other option is the Klondike Lunch Tour, where guests will be led to a cabin. The landscapes are just as beautiful, but unlike the Maroon Bells Tour, it includes a delectable meal waiting for you once you reach the cabin: a Wagyu cheeseburger. Whichever option you pick, know that either one is kid-friendly, and guests can opt for a solo or double snowmobile. However, the minimum age to operate a snowmobile is 18. Likewise, a driver's license is required. Bookings can be made online.
In 2024, T-Lazy-7 Ranch received a Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice award. Reviewers on the platform say this is the perfect low-thrill adventure, with many citing that they or their travel partners are non-skiers. Others said they were taken aback by their surroundings. "The views were spectacular! It felt like we were driving through a snow globe," reads one review.
Admire Aspen's winter scenery on the Breathtaker Alpine Coaster
@lilitkhechumyan_
The Breathtaker Alpine Coaster. A must do in Aspen Snowmass on your next visit ❄️🤍 #aspen #aspensnowmass #fyp #winterwonderland♬ Probe - Oxy
You don't need to ski in Aspen to feel an exhilarating rush — a ride on the Breathtaker Alpine Coaster will do. Open since 2017, you'll find this invigorating attraction in the Lost Forest at Elk Camp Meadows on Snowmass. The Breathtaker Alpine Coaster can reach speeds of up to 28 miles per hour and is ideal for both little ones and adults. Although it is open year-round, winter provides passengers with unforgettable vistas. Imagine traversing a winding track on a sled through a snow-covered woodland for nearly 10 minutes.
Does this sound dreamy to you? If so, know that each sled can accommodate up to two passengers, with the shortest individual in the back. For those who don't have a need for speed, using the sled's hand brake can ensure they have a leisurely journey. Tickets for the Breathtaker Alpine Coaster can be purchased online on the Aspen Snowmass website. If you want to elevate your experience, there is an option to purchase a ticket that offers unlimited rides on the Breathtaker Alpine Coaster, along with snow tubing.
One Tripadvisor reviewer wrote, "Both the coaster and tubing are great for those who may not want to ski or are taking a break from skiing. Highly recommend both!" Take note that to reach Elk Camp Meadows, you will have to travel on the Elk Camp Gondola from Snowmass Village.
Enjoy a ride on the Silver Queen Gondola
Your winter getaway to Aspen will (literally) reach new heights on the Silver Queen Gondola. Ranked as the third best thing to do in Aspen on Tripadvisor, one reviewer put it plainly: "Don't ski? Want to go all the way to the top of Aspen Mountain anyway? Ride the Gondola." Offering astounding aerial views of the city and glimpses of skiers in action, this is a decision you won't regret. It's little wonder that the Aspen Snowmass website suggests the Silver Queen Gondola to non-skiers.
Those who plan to include this activity on their itinerary should come hungry. At the end of the 15-minute journey to the summit, guests will encounter Sundeck Restaurant. Highly rated on Tripadvisor and Yelp, the cafeteria-style eatery offers a wide range of meal options, including pizza, hearty burgers, and Asian-inspired dishes. Nevertheless, what takes the cake are the panoramic vistas. For reference, Aspen Mountain has an elevation of 11,212 feet.
Moreover, Sundeck Restaurant is the perfect spot to have breakfast, brunch, or lunch before embarking on the Aspen Mountain Snowshoe Tour with the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies (ACES). As previously mentioned, the Silver Queen Gondola departs from Downtown Aspen. Winter sightseeing tickets are available online on the Aspen Snowmass website.