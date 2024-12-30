The Cheapest Way To Navigate New York City On Your Next Vacation
As the city that never sleeps, New York is always on the move. By foot, bike, cab, subway, or ship, eight million inhabitants keep the five boroughs humming 24/7. Speed is of the essence, too, inspiring shouts of, "Hey! I'm walkin' here" at anyone who gets in the way. The good news is that New York City is built to maintain momentum with a comprehensive network of virtually every transport possible, from underground subways to sea-going vessels to sky-high tramways. That said, the cost of navigating your way around New York City can quickly add up. However, employing a bit of travel savvy and strategy can help keep it down and release more funds for fun.
Your feet remain the cheapest transport in New York, as they only cost a pair of good walking shoes. Indeed, the city is built for walkers, particularly in the prime tourist territory of Manhattan, where most of the island follows an easily navigable grid of numbered streets and avenues. Plus, strolling the neighborhoods is also a big part of the New York City experience. That's why setting a rough itinerary ahead of time and choosing a hotel — perhaps this boutique "house away from home" in the heart of Manhattan — near the bulk of destinations on your bucket list can save big bucks. Also in the free department is the Staten Island Ferry, which essentially offers a free 50-minute cruise of New York Harbor and an up-close view of the Statue of Liberty.
Cheap tricks for New York trips
New York City Ferries also offer some of the best value for getting around. While the $4.50 one-way ticket costs more than other options (as of the time of this writing), it does go to a lot of places with far more en-route enjoyment and sightseeing. For example, the East River line — one of six in the city — goes from Hunter's Point in Queens to Wall Street in Lower Manhattan, with five stops along the way. A 10-pass card for $29 knocks it down to $2.90 per trip, the same cost as a subway ride. This also shows the savings that come with bulk passes.
Another example is the Citibike network pedaling through every borough except Staten Island. A single 30-minute ride costs $4.79, but a day pass, at $19, can save if fully utilized. Pony up for an annual membership, and it drops down to $18.33 per month.
All transport in New York City inevitably bows to the subway, which offers the best all-around value, as it goes nearly everywhere 24 hours a day. Best of all, it costs the same no matter how far you go. While a taxi charges a flat $70 and Uber averages $86 for the ride from Manhattan to JFK Airport — the U.S. airport that loses the most luggage — the subway does it for $2.90. Also, don't forget the city bus network. Tickets cost the same, and buses can reach places the subway doesn't (along with offering more direct routes than the subway), all saving you precious time. And in New York City, time is money.