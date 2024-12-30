The Cheapest Way To Navigate New York City On Your Next Vacation

New York City Ferries also offer some of the best value for getting around. While the $4.50 one-way ticket costs more than other options (as of the time of this writing), it does go to a lot of places with far more en-route enjoyment and sightseeing. For example, the East River line — one of six in the city — goes from Hunter's Point in Queens to Wall Street in Lower Manhattan, with five stops along the way. A 10-pass card for $29 knocks it down to $2.90 per trip, the same cost as a subway ride. This also shows the savings that come with bulk passes.

Another example is the Citibike network pedaling through every borough except Staten Island. A single 30-minute ride costs $4.79, but a day pass, at $19, can save if fully utilized. Pony up for an annual membership, and it drops down to $18.33 per month.

All transport in New York City inevitably bows to the subway, which offers the best all-around value, as it goes nearly everywhere 24 hours a day. Best of all, it costs the same no matter how far you go. While a taxi charges a flat $70 and Uber averages $86 for the ride from Manhattan to JFK Airport — the U.S. airport that loses the most luggage — the subway does it for $2.90. Also, don't forget the city bus network. Tickets cost the same, and buses can reach places the subway doesn't (along with offering more direct routes than the subway), all saving you precious time. And in New York City, time is money.