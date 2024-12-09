New York's Unique Boutique Hotel Is A 'House Away From Home' Right In The Heart Of Manhattan
When it comes to hotels in New York City, there's a different rating system than everywhere else. That's because most people come to the Big Apple to take as big a bite as they can, spending most of their hours exploring the sights, museums, restaurants, and neighborhoods that make it the world's capital — not huddling or cuddling for hours in a hotel room. Sure, comfort, space, and views are nice, but proximity, prestige, and pop get more street cred here. So does sanctuary, when New York City's intense, 24/7 energy overloads the senses and requires a short break during the day or sound sleep at night.
That's one reason why the WestHouse Hotel at 55th Street and 7th Avenue bills itself as a "house away from home" and "gracious retreat." The first is generated by the hotel's lean into the concept of residence, rather than simply a stay. These are channeled into "#ResidentsOnly" privileges that include daily breakfast; evening tapas and desserts on the terrace; complimentary beer, wine, and sparkling wine; 24-hour business center services; and daily housekeeping and turndown. Suites add a little more, be it a balcony or enough space to make it feel like an apartment. The location in Midtown — near so many major sights — makes any necessary retreat fast and easy.
New York City inside and out
The WestHouse Hotel makes a point of bringing the New York City spirit inside, too. This starts with the 1920s design that echoes the city's Jazz-Age heyday, including Art Deco-inspired décor, like Carnegie Hall-inspired artwork, crystal chandeliers, and polished wood floors. That carries over to a speakeasy-style bar called The Den serving drinks like "Oldie But Goodie," a twist on an Old Fashioned that adds black currant bitters and a cocoa tincture. In warm weather, the open-air terrace restaurant on the 23rd floor adds more New York ambiance by looking out across city rooftops and skyscrapers to the Hudson River in the distance. The enclosed section, open all year, hosts a morning and evening food and beverage service for guests.
For full New York City immersion, simply step outside the hotel onto 7th Avenue or press the pedal of one of the hotel's available bicycles. Carnegie Hall is just one block north. Two more blocks lead you to Central Park. Otherwise, head to Radio City Music Hall, Rockefeller Center, and Museum of Modern Art, almost as quickly. Or you can avoid the crowds of the MoMA for other NYC museums. Going south of 7th leads into the heart of the Theater District, blazing nightly under the white lights of Broadway. Times Square just beyond is home to the world's greatest wax museum. Bryant Park, New York City's unique winter village, is also in easy walking distance.