New York's Unique Boutique Hotel Is A 'House Away From Home' Right In The Heart Of Manhattan

When it comes to hotels in New York City, there's a different rating system than everywhere else. That's because most people come to the Big Apple to take as big a bite as they can, spending most of their hours exploring the sights, museums, restaurants, and neighborhoods that make it the world's capital — not huddling or cuddling for hours in a hotel room. Sure, comfort, space, and views are nice, but proximity, prestige, and pop get more street cred here. So does sanctuary, when New York City's intense, 24/7 energy overloads the senses and requires a short break during the day or sound sleep at night.

That's one reason why the WestHouse Hotel at 55th Street and 7th Avenue bills itself as a "house away from home" and "gracious retreat." The first is generated by the hotel's lean into the concept of residence, rather than simply a stay. These are channeled into "#ResidentsOnly" privileges that include daily breakfast; evening tapas and desserts on the terrace; complimentary beer, wine, and sparkling wine; 24-hour business center services; and daily housekeeping and turndown. Suites add a little more, be it a balcony or enough space to make it feel like an apartment. The location in Midtown — near so many major sights — makes any necessary retreat fast and easy.