Spain's 'Most Beautiful Village' Offers Immaculate Food And Is Always Overlooked By Tourists

Spain has no shortage of gorgeous, small towns. Many of these destinations are a great way to immerse yourself in Spanish culture, away from the tourist traps of bigger cities like Madrid or Barcelona. While experiencing urban life is great, renting a car or taking public transit to other parts of the country can offer you fantastic insight into Spanish art, history, and way of life. One excellent place to go is Albarracín, a small town of less than 1,000 inhabitants with thousands of years of history. Beyond this, Albarracín was voted the most beautiful village in Spain in 2018 (via El País). But the town has even more to offer than just a photo opportunity; it's also a lively spot with excellent food and fascinating sightseeing.

Albarracín is located in the Teruel province, in the region of Aragón in eastern Spain. It's about two hours from the city of Valencia, one of the largest historic centers in Europe. The simplest and best way to get to the town is to rent a car and drive there from any major city. If you prefer to travel by public transit, you can also find a bus or train to the nearby city of Teruel from Valencia, Madrid, or Barcelona and then transfer to another bus to Albarracín. The small town is somewhat far for just a day trip, but luckily, it has quite a few hotels, many in a very affordable range. Although it's not known very well by international tourists, plenty of Spanish travelers still go to Albarracín, especially during the summertime.