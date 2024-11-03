The Medieval Town In Spain Known For Food, Festivals, And A Backdrop For Outdoor Activities
At the meeting of the Quiviesa and Deva rivers, in a picturesque valley in northern Spain, you'll find the Medieval town of Potes. Dating back to the 15th century, this town is immaculately well preserved, with charming original stone architecture and quaint cobblestone streets that immediately transport visitors back in time. The town's historic quarter is a maze of photogenic archways, Casona montañesa buildings, and romantically padlock-adorned bridges — earning it the moniker "Village Of Bridges" — that offer endless character and intrigue. Potes' serene, remote location makes it an ideal escape for those looking to avoid the Barcelona crowds in favor of a more underrated destination.
Nearby Camaleño Valley and Picos de Europa National Park are among some of the largest attractions of Cantabria. The Liébana region is famed for its mild climate and abundance of natural beauty, surrounded by the Peña Labra, Peña Sagra, and Picos de Europa mountain ranges. The area is dotted with quaint villages and out-of-the-way towns that offer unique insight into a traditional rural Spanish lifestyle.
It's easy to see why thousands of people travel to complete the 45-mile-long trek: El Camino Lebaniego — the Lebaniego Way — an important pilgrimage from San Vicente de la Barquera to the Monastery of Santo Toribio de Liébana. With epic sweeping vistas of rolling countryside and snow-capped peaks to admire, the journey takes on a spiritual feel. This, coupled with Potes' famous festivals, makes the town a must-visit on any trip to Spain — a country hailed as being the best for a European road trip.
Sample local dishes and outdoor adventures in Potes
Much like the rest of Spain, this region is a haven for foodies, with streets filled with restaurants, tavernas, and bars serving tapas along winding backstreets. The Soldreria on Calle el Sol is highly rated, offering traditional small plates with fusion-inspired flavors. Alternatively, La Barrica de Potes boasts authentic seafood and meat dishes, including the local speciality Lebaniego stew made with chickpeas. This lesser-frequented gastronomic destination is also home to the famous Orujo Festival each November, celebrating the beloved local liqueur of the same name. This distilled liquor is similar to grappa and is made from grape skins flavored with herbs, spices and berries, creating a unique flavor.
Aside from brushing up on Spanish phrases for your vacation, it's important to get into the mindset of a local before visiting, especially when it comes to local dining etiquette. Tapas are served in a strict time window, typically between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., with dinner hours beginning later, usually around 8 p.m. This shift in routine can be an adjustment for visitors.
Outdoor enthusiasts will want to take advantage of the many opportunities for hiking, fishing, and mountain biking in this beautiful region. Consider a day trip from town to witness the majesty of Fuente Dé mountain in Picos de Europa National Park, where you can take the teleférico (cable car) to the summit. The Catholic Monastery of Santo Toribio is also nearby, a symbolic end point to the Camino Lebaniego trail, just a 30-minute drive away.
Explore Potes' historic medieval quarter
Considered a Property of Cultural Interest, Potes offers a window into centuries-old Spanish culture and a refreshing contrast into Spain's bustling cities and coastal resorts. The surrounding region remains predominantly rural and agricultural, so much so that cattle are still seen being led through town in the summer as farmers take them to higher pastures. Visit Potes' Monday morning market to find locally made goods like meats, cheeses, bread, clothes, and handmade goods. The old quarter is also a lively and charming place to leisurely stroll, shop, and soak up the laid-back ambience.
One of the most eye-catching sights in town is the 15th-century Infantada Tower, which has been carefully restored and open to the public since 2011. The tower's six floors offer a fascinating look at Potes' history, with both permanent and temporary exhibits on display, as well as panoramic views of mountains, landscape, and town. Due to its proximity to the Quiviesa and Deva rivers, Potes' many bridges serve as vital routes. Among them, the San Cayetano Bridge and Prison Bridge are noteworthy highlights.
The Church of San Vicente located in the town center is also worth a visit, though don't confuse it with the town's nearby tourist office, housed in the original church building bearing the same name. The annual celebration of La Santuca in May, honoring the patron saint of Liébana, includes a procession through Potes and surrounding villages — a colorful event that draws in visitors and locals alike.