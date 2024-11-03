The Medieval Town In Spain Known For Food, Festivals, And A Backdrop For Outdoor Activities

At the meeting of the Quiviesa and Deva rivers, in a picturesque valley in northern Spain, you'll find the Medieval town of Potes. Dating back to the 15th century, this town is immaculately well preserved, with charming original stone architecture and quaint cobblestone streets that immediately transport visitors back in time. The town's historic quarter is a maze of photogenic archways, Casona montañesa buildings, and romantically padlock-adorned bridges — earning it the moniker "Village Of Bridges" — that offer endless character and intrigue. Potes' serene, remote location makes it an ideal escape for those looking to avoid the Barcelona crowds in favor of a more underrated destination.

Nearby Camaleño Valley and Picos de Europa National Park are among some of the largest attractions of Cantabria. The Liébana region is famed for its mild climate and abundance of natural beauty, surrounded by the Peña Labra, Peña Sagra, and Picos de Europa mountain ranges. The area is dotted with quaint villages and out-of-the-way towns that offer unique insight into a traditional rural Spanish lifestyle.

It's easy to see why thousands of people travel to complete the 45-mile-long trek: El Camino Lebaniego — the Lebaniego Way — an important pilgrimage from San Vicente de la Barquera to the Monastery of Santo Toribio de Liébana. With epic sweeping vistas of rolling countryside and snow-capped peaks to admire, the journey takes on a spiritual feel. This, coupled with Potes' famous festivals, makes the town a must-visit on any trip to Spain — a country hailed as being the best for a European road trip.

