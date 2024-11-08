One Of Europe's Most Offbeat Tourist Attractions Is An Austrian Castle With Some Water Tricks

Fun water features, mechanical figurines, and a castle that looks like one out of a fairy tale certainly sound more like a highly rated theme park than an actual place. However, you don't need to visit Disney World to experience these features. In fact, before Walt Disney gave the world Mickey Mouse, an Austrian prince decided to give the world a whimsical, joyful destination that was unlike anywhere else at the time. Hellbrunn Palace, which sits on the southern end of Salzburg, was designed over 400 years ago simply as a place of enjoyment, complete with water-powered automatons and elaborate trick fountains that occasionally (and unexpectedly) spray guests as a dose of silly fun.

Prince-Archbishop Markus Sittikus finished building Hellbrunn Palace in 1615, naming it after the spring that powered it. The palace grounds serve as a park that was primarily designed to be a celebration of leisure and fun. Today, there are 21 installations where tourists can gather and listen to a guide explain the history of the palace — and possibly get hit by a random water jet. The fountains feature different creatures and mythological characters and are set among beautiful, green gardens that are truly fit for royalty. Naturally, Hellbrunn Palace is a popular place for families during the warmer months when kids — and adults — can run around the fountains and not mind getting a little soaked (and it's perhaps for this reason that the property is closed during the winter). Although Austria can be overcrowded with tourists, especially during the summer, it's an attraction anyone visiting Salzburg should surely not miss.

