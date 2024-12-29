Skiing Hut-To-Hut In The Italian Dolomites Is Surprisingly Affordable

With soaring snow-capped peaks and sparkling blue lakes, the Italian Alps should be considered one of the perfect winter getaways for cold-weather lovers. A vacation to the slopes of Courmayeur, Sauze d'Oulx, or Livigno is essentially a rite of passage for any serious ski aficionado, and the dramatic views and incredible Italian culture make skiing in the Italian Alps a true bucket list experience.

The only downside to a winter adventure in the Italian Alps is the cost. With chalet rental, equipment hire, and ski passes, not to mention food and drink, prices can add up quickly at popular resorts. But there is a unique way to explore the beauty of the region in one of the lesser-known mountain ranges of the Italian Alps. This alternative is an unusual, exhilarating adventure that features pristine slopes, remote mountain huts, and mouthwatering traditional food.

The Dolomites house a truly beautiful corner of the Italian Alps, and yet, it is still a surprisingly underrated winter destination for those outside of Europe. As a result, a ski vacation can be more affordable in this gorgeous region than in the U.S. The spectacular mountain landscapes, listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site, make it a wonderful destination for hut-to-hut skiing, and it is the ideal spot to immerse yourself in Italian vibes.