The Pirate-Themed New York Amusement Park With The World's Longest Mini-Golf Hole

New York is known for many things, one of which is being home to the longest mini-golf hole in the world. According to Guinness World Records, the longest miniature golf hole can be found at Shipwreck Amusements in Cortland, New York, measuring 459.5 feet long. For comparison, the average length of a mini-golf hole is between 30 and 45 feet. The pirate-themed miniature golf course welcomes guests to the green with a sign that says, "You are about to play the longest mini-golf hole on the planet. Have fun and good luck!"

The nearly 460-foot-long 18th hole has a par of 54 and is split into four parts (18a, 18b, 18c, and 18d). The hole circles the entire course, and each section is labeled with different signs stating the pars for the section. Throughout the course, golfers are challenged with quirky tasks such as "Pirate Leg," where they can only use one leg to hit the golf ball. While you play, take in the sound of the rushing water from the course's fountains and the views of towering palm trees as you walk over wooden bridges to cross between holes. At the highly anticipated end of the 18th hole, golfers can putt again to try and win a free game.