The Pirate-Themed New York Amusement Park With The World's Longest Mini-Golf Hole
New York is known for many things, one of which is being home to the longest mini-golf hole in the world. According to Guinness World Records, the longest miniature golf hole can be found at Shipwreck Amusements in Cortland, New York, measuring 459.5 feet long. For comparison, the average length of a mini-golf hole is between 30 and 45 feet. The pirate-themed miniature golf course welcomes guests to the green with a sign that says, "You are about to play the longest mini-golf hole on the planet. Have fun and good luck!"
The nearly 460-foot-long 18th hole has a par of 54 and is split into four parts (18a, 18b, 18c, and 18d). The hole circles the entire course, and each section is labeled with different signs stating the pars for the section. Throughout the course, golfers are challenged with quirky tasks such as "Pirate Leg," where they can only use one leg to hit the golf ball. While you play, take in the sound of the rushing water from the course's fountains and the views of towering palm trees as you walk over wooden bridges to cross between holes. At the highly anticipated end of the 18th hole, golfers can putt again to try and win a free game.
More to discover at Shipwreck Amusements
While the outdoor mini-golf course is a highlight of Shipwreck Amusements and can keep you occupied all day long, the park has so much more for guests to explore. Outdoor mini-golf is only open during the summer season, but you can try your hand at a jungle-themed blacklight mini-golf course all year round. Putt your way through the course as you and your friends and family have fun with the glow-in-the-dark aspect of the course. Tip: Wear colors that dazzle under the blacklight, such as fluorescent green, orange, or pink, to get the most out of your glow-in-the-dark mini-golf experience.
Golfing aside, Shipwreck Amusements also welcomes guests to play arcade games and paintball. In the arcade, gamers can play classic arcade games like Skee-Ball or take a break at the dining area. Meanwhile, the outdoor paintball course challenges paintballers to shoot at over 100 different targets. Once you're done with a long day of golf, games, and paintball, unwind with a refreshing scoop of ice cream or drink from the concession stand.
Spend a day in Cortland
Cortland is about three hours from the Big Apple by car and makes for a perfect day trip to escape NYC. While the town may be known for its apples (Cortland apples are named after the area), visitors will find plenty of fun things to do no matter the season. Stop for a performance at one of the city's local theaters, marvel at an art gallery exhibition, or create your own masterpiece at Pottery Works Cortland — Cortland's first pottery studio offering professional guidance for students of all levels.
If you're looking for a less expensive way to explore the city, there is an abundance of free outdoor hiking options nearby. The Virgil Mountain Trail is one popular option, with over 450 reviews on AllTrails averaging a 4.5-star rating. The moderately difficult hike is a 4.8-mile loop and attracts birdwatchers, walkers, and avid hikers alike. If you don't mind the drive, you can also head to the Catskill Mountains for plenty of trails, including one popular but dangerous hike.
With SUNY Cortland, a state university located in the center of the city, there are plenty of hotel options open year-round. The Hampton Inn Cortland, Best Western, and Fairfield by Marriott Inn are just three affordable places to stay in the city. For a more rural escape, try staying at a short-term homestay. On Airbnb, dozens of farm-style homes are available, ranging from $100 to $200 per night. If you plan to extend your stay in Upstate New York, drive 50 minutes north to Green Lakes State Park for water that looks straight out of the Caribbean.