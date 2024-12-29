North Carolina's Charming 'Bear Town' Is A Walkable Riverfront Gem With Tons Of Eateries And Shops

Historic small towns can sometimes feel run down and sad, and it's not easy to find one full of vibrant businesses that's also a pleasure to walk around and makes you want to stay longer. As American life has shifted to the suburbs, endless strip malls, dreary parking lots, and traffic congestion have become our daily lives. So, discovering a town like New Bern, North Carolina, is a real treat.

The best thing about New Bern is the pleasure you get just by walking through it. The downtown area is small (only a few square miles) and fringed by the Neuse and Trent Rivers. Both riverfronts are lined with walking paths and parks. The downtown business area is inviting, with shops and restaurants that never fail to surprise, while several gorgeous churches and the impressive City Hall clocktower give the town a unique look. It's a place where you can ramble for miles, zigging and zagging through the streets, and never get bored. One of the town's favorite activities is bear spotting — not real bears, of course, but rather statues, flags, and decorations depicting the creatures. The city's namesake animal is everywhere, on homes and businesses alike.

The town is the second oldest European settlement in North Carolina, and you'll find block after block of beautiful, historic Georgian, Federal, and Greek Revival-style homes with well-tended gardens. Along the Trent River sits Tryon Palace and the North Carolina History Center. The Palace was the colony's first capitol from 1770 and then the state's capitol after the Revolutionary War. In 1792, the state capital was moved 120 miles northwest to Raleigh, North Carolina's "City in a Park."