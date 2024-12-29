Hidden In An Arizona Forest Is A Rustic But Luxurious Ranch Offering A Plethora Of Outdoor Thrills

Established in 1928, Saguaro Lake Guest Ranch started out as a work camp for the construction crews building the Stewart Mountain Dam, located just minutes away. The main lodge served as a mess hall, ice house, and commissary for the workers who lived in simple cabins on the property. Today, those same cabins have been transformed into rustic hideaways for vacationers, offering accommodations for couples, families, and even multigenerational gatherings. While this location is just about 40 minutes from downtown Phoenix, one of the largest cities in the United States, this serene spot has kept its timeless charm. You won't find televisions, alarm clocks, or Wi-Fi in your cabin, though Wi-Fi is available in the main lodge. What you will find are vibrant Southwestern colors and decor in this popular spot that's become a favorite for family reunions and weddings.

The ranch has been owned by the Durand family since 1948, and three generations have now been dedicated to preserving its legacy and natural beauty. Initially, the property transitioned from a workers' camp to a fishing retreat thanks to the proximity to Saguaro Lake. By the 1950s and '60s, it became a dude ranch, offering guests a taste of the Old West with horseback riding, cookouts, and weekly rodeos. The surrounding landscapes, dotted with towering saguaros and rugged cliffs, evoke the spirit of the American West famously depicted in Zane Grey's writings. While the author may not have specifically written about this ranch, the area reflects the dramatic beauty that inspired his works.