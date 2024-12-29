Hidden In An Arizona Forest Is A Rustic But Luxurious Ranch Offering A Plethora Of Outdoor Thrills
If you think Arizona is all about the Grand Canyon, dry deserts, and red rocks, then prepare to be surprised. Just outside of Phoenix, you'll find a stunning destination where kayaking, tubing, paddleboarding, and rafting are waiting for you in one stunning location. Nestled in the heart of the state's desert landscape, this spot combines rustic charm with thrilling outdoor adventures. Best of all, its central location makes it the perfect base for exploring Arizona's various iconic sites, underrated State Parks, and National Parks, many of which might be on your bucket list.
Did we mention it's set in a forest? Not your typical pine forest, though — this is part of Arizona's Sonoran Desert, an iconic cactus forest, where majestic saguaros rise up to the sky and unexpected animals make their home. With a bit of luck, you might catch a glimpse of wild horses wading or swimming through the tranquil waters nearby — a breathtaking experience that feels like you're stepping into a nature documentary. Today we're taking a virtual trip to Saguaro Lake Guest Ranch to find your next vacation in one of the sunniest states in the United States.
The history of Saguaro Lake Guest Ranch
Established in 1928, Saguaro Lake Guest Ranch started out as a work camp for the construction crews building the Stewart Mountain Dam, located just minutes away. The main lodge served as a mess hall, ice house, and commissary for the workers who lived in simple cabins on the property. Today, those same cabins have been transformed into rustic hideaways for vacationers, offering accommodations for couples, families, and even multigenerational gatherings. While this location is just about 40 minutes from downtown Phoenix, one of the largest cities in the United States, this serene spot has kept its timeless charm. You won't find televisions, alarm clocks, or Wi-Fi in your cabin, though Wi-Fi is available in the main lodge. What you will find are vibrant Southwestern colors and decor in this popular spot that's become a favorite for family reunions and weddings.
The ranch has been owned by the Durand family since 1948, and three generations have now been dedicated to preserving its legacy and natural beauty. Initially, the property transitioned from a workers' camp to a fishing retreat thanks to the proximity to Saguaro Lake. By the 1950s and '60s, it became a dude ranch, offering guests a taste of the Old West with horseback riding, cookouts, and weekly rodeos. The surrounding landscapes, dotted with towering saguaros and rugged cliffs, evoke the spirit of the American West famously depicted in Zane Grey's writings. While the author may not have specifically written about this ranch, the area reflects the dramatic beauty that inspired his works.
Getting there and what to expect
Saguaro Lake Guest Ranch is conveniently located near Phoenix, making it easy to reach. Fly into Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport or Mesa Gateway Airport, then rent a car. Once you arrive, prepare to be stunned by the ranch's unique blend of rustic charm and luxurious touches. TripAdvisor reviewers overwhelmingly give this getaway five stars describing it as "breathtaking," "stunning," and "cozy." Guests enjoy exclusive access to private trails that wind through the property, paths that lead to lakeside cliffs that provide perfect sunrise or sunset views. Adventurers can also kayak straight from the riverbank where wild horses swim, cast a line for fly fishing, or explore the ranch's trails on horseback.
While the ranch provides plenty to keep you entertained and three-course dinners to satisfy your hunger, it's also a great launching point for exploring Arizona's lesser-known treasures, like the Petrified Forest National Park, where you can marvel at fossilized trees and vibrant desert vistas. Whether you're seeking adventure, relaxation, or a mix of both, Saguaro Lake Guest Ranch delivers a truly unforgettable experience in the heart of Arizona's desert landscape.