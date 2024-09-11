The Most Underrated State Parks In All Of Arizona, According To Visitors
While the Grand Canyon is undoubtedly Arizona's claim to fame, the state's natural beauty extends far beyond this iconic landmark. Deserts are alluring travel destinations because of their unique landscapes, peaceful atmosphere, and opportunities for adventure. The vast, open spaces and stunning natural formations like sand dunes, deep canyons, and colorful rocks provide breathtaking scenery, perfect for photography and exploration. Deserts often have clear skies, making them ideal for stargazing, and the distinctive flora and fauna create the backdrop to an otherworldly experience.
Are you ready to be transported to a seemingly different realm? For those willing to explore, Arizona is home to a wide variety of state parks that offer beautiful desert views, exciting wildlife, and other secret surprises. We put together a list of Arizona's most underrated state parks, based on insights from a local desert dweller and outdoor enthusiast who explored tourism websites and travel reviews to plan your next ultimate adventure. Most of our list selections are based on personal experience and are backed by recent visitor reviews (more details about our methodology to come). According to those who have ventured off the beaten path, these hidden gems offer unforgettable experiences.
Red Rock State Park
Situated near the quaint small town of Sedona, Red Rock State Park's main attraction is — you guessed it — majestic red rock formations. The park is a 286-acre nature preserve that offers gorgeous hiking trails with panoramic views of the rocks, which vary in hues of vibrant reds due to their rich content of iron. You can choose your own ecosystem experience based on your interests — whether it's a leisurely walk through the high desert among juniper trees or a lush stroll along the riparian habitat of Oak Creek. According to the park website, you may even get a chance to see local wildlife here, like mule deer, javelina, coyotes, skunks, and many different species of birds.
There is so much to do in Sedona — with mountain biking, hiking, jeep tours, horseback riding, water rafting, helicopter rides, hot air balloons, shopping, and restaurants – it can feel quite overwhelming trying to decide. Take it from one recent happy visitor via Tripadvisor: "With only a day to spend in Sedona, we were confused over all the hiking options. We decided to start at Red Rock State Park. Great decision! There were numerous, well-marked hiking trails, many with spectacular views. We also happened upon a guided nature walk which was instructive."
Slide Rock State Park
Although swimming in Oak Creek within Red Rock State Park is prohibited, a nearby oasis called Slide Rock features the perfect spot to cool off from the summer heat. Another gem near Sedona, this park offers exactly what it sounds like — a natural water slide. Water is a welcomed rarity in the desert and this state park provides a fun interactive way to enjoy it. Slide Rock was just featured in the Top 10 Secret Swimming Holes in the U.S. by Travel Channel (via Arizona State Parks). The 80-foot-long rock slide ranges from 2.5 to 4 feet in width and is coated by algae for smooth sailing. If that doesn't sound like your vibe, the park also offers a 1/2-mile section of Oak Creek for swimming and sunbathing. This is a must-see if you have kids, or want to embrace your inner child!
When a prospective visitor asked Tripadvisor travelers if Slide Rock was worth the visit, the resounding answer was yes. One review said, "In June, with kids, yes, it is well worth it," while another stated, "We found Slide Rock very nice and we're seniors..." Just remember not to wear your extravagant bathing suit so it doesn't get ruined, and consider your bathing suit color for safety. A recent Reddit thread about Slide Rock has commenters recommending going between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. on weekdays to avoid the crowds. No matter your age, the joyful memories you create at this park will stay with you for decades to come.
Catalina State Park
When people think of the desert, their minds often conjure up images of the iconic saguaro cactus, with its towering, spiny arms reaching toward the sky. However, this quintessential desert plant actually only grows in the Sonoran Desert, a small region spanning southern Arizona; Sonora, Mexico; and a part of California. Catalina State Park, situated right next to the beautiful Santa Catalina Mountains in Tucson, is the place to go to get your saguaro fix. According to the state park website, this park is home to around 5,000 saguaros. The 5,500 acres feature foothills, canyons, campgrounds, and soothing streams, and is a popular place for birdwatching, with almost 150 species living in the area.
Catalina State Park offers many trails for horseback riding, birding, hiking, and biking, including the popular Romero Pools hike. Visit at the right time of year, and you'll be rewarded with a refreshing swim during your hike; in the dry season, the pool is often only large enough to dip your feet. It's a good idea to check AllTrails reviews before your trip to get an idea of current water levels, which can vary by year and season depending on rainfall. But if you're looking for an easier hike, the Canyon Loop is a great option. A recent visitor wrote about Canyon Loop on Tripadvisor: "The trail was just the right length and difficulty for two novice hikers. The views at certain points are truly breathtaking."
Lost Dutchman State Park
Lost Dutchman State Park features the Superstition Mountains near Phoenix, the state's capital. The park got its name from the famous folklore of the Lost Dutchman Gold Mine, which was discovered in the 1840s by the Peralta family, only never to be found again after their death shortly after. Legend has it that many have tried and failed to find the gold mine, with some meeting misfortune or even death. A desert is a dangerous place, with its blistering sun, rattlesnakes, and scorpions, so don't venture off alone in the state park in search of the lost gold. It's wise to stay on the trails, and Lost Dutchman offers plenty, including the Native Plant Trail, where you can encounter cholla, prickly pear, ocotillo, and the classic saguaro cactus. There's also a campground that features both cabins and tent spots. The ideal times to visit this park are in the spring when wildflowers paint the hills with vibrant colors, or in the winter, when the cool weather sometimes brings a touch of snow to the mountains.
With over 600 reviews on Tripadvisor, Lost Dutchman State Park has an average of 4.5 stars. Many visitors rave about the beauty of the region, like Todd from Wisconsin who wrote, "The trails were well marked and easy to follow. The natural beauty was amazing and worth the trip. We can't wait to go back and do more hiking at this State Park. Highly recommend taking the time to do this."
Picacho Peak State Park
If you're driving along the I-10 that connects Tucson and Phoenix, you can't miss this looming landmark. The 1,500-foot peak sharply stands out, surrounded by endless miles of flat, open desert. The peak is composed of volcanic rock, formed from an ancient, eroded lava flow, and has historically served as a navigational tool for Native Americans and European settlers. The best time of year to visit is spring to catch a glimpse of the bright orange Mexican poppies, purple lupines, and golden yellow brittlebush that blanket the area.
For the adventurous, summiting the peak involves a steep and challenging climb, including sections where you'll need to grip steel cables bolted to the sheer cliffs to navigate through. But the views at the top are well worth it! Hikers on AllTrails suggest hiking safety tips, including wearing sturdy hiking boots and packing plenty of water, along with gloves for the cables — they can get scorching hot under the blazing desert sun! Avoid attempting this hike in the summer due to extreme heat, and regardless of the season, it's wise to start early in the day. One hiker shared, "I had a lot of fun with this one, it felt a little bit like being on a jungle gym attached to a mountain with the planks & cables."
Kartchner Caverns State Park
If spelunking is more your thing, then Kartchner Caverns State Park should be on the top of your list. A true hidden gem, here you can take tours through magical caves that feature stalactites, quartz, and other unique cave formations. Kartchner Caverns have been meticulously preserved and showcase many extraordinary formations that are unique to this location, found nowhere else on Earth. According to the state park website, here you'll see "one of the world's longest soda straw stalactites" and "the world's most extensive formation of brushite moonmilk."
Reviewers on Tripadvisor rave about the fantastic tour guides and awe-inspiring cave rooms, and many people mention it is "well worth the trip." One happy cave spelunker wrote, "One of the more pristine and amazing caverns in North America. Great for families, accessible by wheelchair, absolutely remarkable tour through the Rotunda and Throne rooms. (The third room is closed for bats until mid-October when they leave for the winter.) If you're anywhere on IH10 in Arizona, it's ten minutes south of Benson: go see it!"
Homolovi State Park
No trip to Arizona would be complete without learning about the Native Americans who occupied the land hundreds of years ago. The Homolovi State Park, located in Navajo County, holds significant historical importance, as it features the Homolovi archaeological site of the Hopi Native Americans. This park is home to over 300 archaeological ruins of Hopi pueblo villages, once inhabited by thousands of tribespeople more than 700 years ago.According to one tourist on Tripadvisor: "This was the most peaceful state park we've been to. We stayed two nights in the campground and it was very quiet. The visitors center was nice and the staff was so helpful. The park had a lot of history and we enjoyed exploring all of the trails. A must see!"
Visitors can explore the two largest sites: Homolovi I and Homolovi II. "Homolovi" is a Hopi word that translates to "Place of the Little Hills," which is what they called the nearby town, Winslow. If you want to stay a while and explore the area, there's a campground at the state park for tents and RVs. Winslow is a charming little Southwestern town with that classic country charm right along the famous Route 66. Don't miss the notable breathtaking nearby landmarks, like the Petrified Forest National Park and the Meteor Crater Natural Landmark.
Lake Havasu State Park
Arizona is not known for having a large number of lakes and rivers, primarily due to its arid desert climate and lack of rainfall. However, the state does feature a few notable lakes that provide a relaxing and refreshing escape from the intense desert heat. One of the most popular spots for water fun is Lake Havasu. Located along the Colorado River, Lake Havasu State Park technically spans both Arizona and California. This lake is popular for all types of water sports: swimming, boating, stand-up paddle boarding, water skiing, fishing, kayaking — you name it! There are also a few hiking trails along the lake and a beautiful cactus garden to explore. The state park has a campground with 54 campsites that's open year-round to book for a weekend of fun — or gorgeous lakeside cabins if glamping is more your style.
Tripadvisor reviews rave about the fun water sports, picnic areas, campgrounds, and beautiful lake views. One happy tourist praised, "Came with my husband for a getaway, planned to stay only 1 night. We ended up being here 4 days. The rangers and all the staff were amazing, and friendly... I highly recommend renting one of the cabins, and plan for a week!! This place is amazing!!" Be sure to check out the Lake Havasu London Bridge when you're in the area.
Cattail Cove State Park
For a more secluded lakeside retreat, Cattail Cove State Park is the perfect choice. Unlike Lake Havasu, which can get quite crowded, especially on weekends, Cattail Cove offers a quieter and more peaceful lake getaway. This park is also along the Colorado River, located just south of Lake Havasu State Park. Though Cattail Cove is smaller than Lake Havasu, it still offers a range of attractions, including sandy beaches, fishing opportunities, a volleyball court, hiking trails, and a dog beach. You can rent paddle boards and kayaks at the ranger station or bring your own to launch from the boat ramps. The campground has over 60 sites, but for a more secluded experience, you can choose from 28 boat-in campsites.
As of the publication of this article, this secret spot has a 4.5-star rating on Yelp, based on just 31 reviews. Yelp reviewers agree that the rangers and staff are super nice, the sunset views are absolutely stunning, and you'll want to start planning your next trip to Cattail Cove as soon as you have to pack up and head home. One visitor wrote, "We love this place! Super fun and quiet, so it feels relaxing. The area to swim is big so plenty of room to enjoy it all with the other families."
Fool Hollow Lake
Situated in Northeastern Arizona near Show Low, Fool Hollow Lake offers a distinct ecosystem from the typical desert landscape, featuring ponderosa pines at an elevation of 6,300 feet surrounding a stunning lake. Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area boasts a wide range of activities, including fishing, kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, swimming, and camping. There's also a 1.5-mile leisurely trail that hugs two sides of the lake that's a great spot to view wildlife and get away from the crowds.
With nearly 100 reviews on Yelp, this state park carries an impressive 4.7-star rating. According to one tourist, "This place is a hidden gem. We drove all the way from Las Vegas, Nevada (about 6 hours) for Father's Day and we had a really great experience! We already plan on coming back with the rest of our family." Just make sure to visit when there isn't a drought so you can fully enjoy all the fun activities the lake has to offer.
Jerome State Historic Park
Jerome State Historic Park is a bucket list item for the history buffs. This state park offers mine tours and features a fascinating museum of this beautiful, old mining town located in the historic Douglas Mansion. Tripadvisor rates Jerome State Historic Park as the No. 1 thing to do when you're in Jerome, Arizona. One tourist called the park "tiny but mighty" and another writes that it provides "history of the town of Jerome plus great views." One happy traveler shares, "We stumbled across this quaint little 'ghost' town on our way to Prescott. Imagine our surprise to find an old silver town at 4,000+ ft in the mountains! Houses built into the steep hillsides, narrow streets, switchbacks thru town, and dozens of little touristy shops and eateries. And the views were spectacular."
The state park is nestled in the small city of Jerome, a popular destination for locals in Arizona. Jerome has something for everyone — it's an artists' haven with plenty of galleries, studios, and shops; a favorite spot for ghost enthusiasts, offering guided ghost tours and haunted hotels; and home to quirky attractions like the sliding jail. While you're in the area, don't miss the chance to visit Montezuma Castle National Monument nearby. Montezuma's Castle is a collection of breathtaking cliff dwelling ruins built by the Hohokam Native Americans and later inhabited by the Sinagua tribespeople in the 1100s.
Methodology
Having grown up in the Arizona desert with a deep love for the outdoors, we carefully selected these top underrated state parks across the state. While we wish we could have visited every single park on this list, there are just not enough vacation days in our schedule to soak up each spot. That's why we also consulted the most popular travel websites and review platforms like Tripadvisor, Yelp, and AllTrails. Every park on our list has a rating of over 4 stars, validating both our fond childhood memories and the experiences of countless visitors.