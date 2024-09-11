The Most Underrated State Parks In All Of Arizona, According To Visitors

Although swimming in Oak Creek within Red Rock State Park is prohibited, a nearby oasis called Slide Rock features the perfect spot to cool off from the summer heat. Another gem near Sedona, this park offers exactly what it sounds like — a natural water slide. Water is a welcomed rarity in the desert and this state park provides a fun interactive way to enjoy it. Slide Rock was just featured in the Top 10 Secret Swimming Holes in the U.S. by Travel Channel (via Arizona State Parks). The 80-foot-long rock slide ranges from 2.5 to 4 feet in width and is coated by algae for smooth sailing. If that doesn't sound like your vibe, the park also offers a 1/2-mile section of Oak Creek for swimming and sunbathing. This is a must-see if you have kids, or want to embrace your inner child!

When a prospective visitor asked Tripadvisor travelers if Slide Rock was worth the visit, the resounding answer was yes. One review said, "In June, with kids, yes, it is well worth it," while another stated, "We found Slide Rock very nice and we're seniors..." Just remember not to wear your extravagant bathing suit so it doesn't get ruined, and consider your bathing suit color for safety. A recent Reddit thread about Slide Rock has commenters recommending going between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. on weekdays to avoid the crowds. No matter your age, the joyful memories you create at this park will stay with you for decades to come.