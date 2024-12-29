Happy Tourists Smile The Most In This Region Of The World, According To Research

Which travel destination made you the happiest? Chances are, you have fond memories of everywhere you've visited, whether it was road-tripping across the States, cruising through the Bahamas, or backpacking through Europe. Truthfully, any vacation would make most people happy. However, there's one region in particular that makes more tourists smile than any other.

According to Casago, happy tourists smile the most in Latin America. How was this data discovered? The company rounded up the 10 most popular tourist attractions in 100 countries. Using special software, researchers analyzed Instagram photos from these sites to determine the percentage of people smiling. The scores from each location were averaged to find a final ranking. And of the top 20 happiest places, 14 were in Latin America.

If tourists are happier in Latin America, you might be too! However, this is a huge region spanning from Mexico down to the tip of Argentina. If you want to get your smile on, you need to know exactly where to go. So before you book that upcoming trip, keep reading. We'll detail the happiest tourist sites in Latin America and potential reasons why people there are so smiley.