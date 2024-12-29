Happy Tourists Smile The Most In This Region Of The World, According To Research
Which travel destination made you the happiest? Chances are, you have fond memories of everywhere you've visited, whether it was road-tripping across the States, cruising through the Bahamas, or backpacking through Europe. Truthfully, any vacation would make most people happy. However, there's one region in particular that makes more tourists smile than any other.
According to Casago, happy tourists smile the most in Latin America. How was this data discovered? The company rounded up the 10 most popular tourist attractions in 100 countries. Using special software, researchers analyzed Instagram photos from these sites to determine the percentage of people smiling. The scores from each location were averaged to find a final ranking. And of the top 20 happiest places, 14 were in Latin America.
If tourists are happier in Latin America, you might be too! However, this is a huge region spanning from Mexico down to the tip of Argentina. If you want to get your smile on, you need to know exactly where to go. So before you book that upcoming trip, keep reading. We'll detail the happiest tourist sites in Latin America and potential reasons why people there are so smiley.
Latin American tourist sites with the happiest visitors
What's the happiest tourist destination in the world? According to Casago, it's Honduras' Manawakie Eco Nature Park. Located in Roatan, this park allows visitors to interact with local wildlife and learn about the island's ecosystem and culture. The third happiest place is also in Honduras. The country's Gumbalimba Park is an eco-adventure offering animal interactions, botanical gardens, a museum, and a waterfront with submarine activities.
Brazil dominated the list, with four separate locations in the top 20. Rio de Janeiro's Botanical Garden came in fourth place, and with 350 acres of tropical plants, we're not surprised. People must love animal sightings since Parque das Aves also made the cut. This park is dedicated to the conservation of Atlantic Rainforest birds and allows visitors to experience exotic animals up close. Lago Negro, one of the most popular tourist lakes, is a place where people can hike, rent paddle boats, or explore the nearby town. Number 20 on the list is definitely not one of Brazil's overlooked tourist sites; it's Sugarloaf Mountain, where you'll find epic views of the surrounding landscape.
The top 20 also include several other iconic Latin American sites like Guatemala's Pacaya Volcano and Mexico's Arch of Cabo San Lucas. Gorgeous scenery can also be found at Guatemala's Semuc Chempey, a collection of turquoise-colored pools deep in the jungle. Meanwhile, a Costa Rican cloud forest and a Dominican beach seem like natural settings to smile. People also grinned big along Peru's Inca Trail, which takes you to the historical ruins of Machu Picchu. And if you sign up for this trek, we recommend adding a visit to Huayna Picchu, aka the "hike of death."
Why do tourists smile more in Latin America?
What is it about these Latin American destinations that makes people so happy? Our first guess is the weather. The majority of Latin American sites that made the list are relatively sunny and warm. According to Healthline, sunshine is thought to increase serotonin, which in turn can have a positive impact on mood. So although you could visit year-round, these budget-friendly, warm-weather destinations might cure your winter blues.
Another obvious reason is that the majority of these destinations are surrounded by nature. We've all experienced the calming effects of being outdoors. Research published in Frontiers in Psychology even shows that feeling connected with nature can improve one's mindset and mood. Whether it's walking through a lush cloud forest or observing monkeys in their natural habitat, you're bound to smile at least once during the experience!
We've also wondered if happiness is merely contagious. After all, Latin Americans are known for their upbeat, jovial nature, and Gallup's Global Happiness Report can back up this claim. Researchers surveyed people across the globe, asking them to report positive experiences throughout the day. After tallying up each of the scores, Latin American countries dominated the list, claiming nine of the top 10 spots. Everyone knows positive experiences lead to smiles, so maybe those good vibes have a domino effect. It's hard to pinpoint one sole reason. But if one thing is for certain, tourists are smiling more in Latin America than elsewhere. And if you don't believe us, test the theory yourself!