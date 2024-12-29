One Of North America's Busiest Ski Resorts Boasts Millions Of Visitors Yearly For A Reason

Whistler Blackcomb is just under 80 miles from Vancouver and takes less than two hours to reach by car. Alternatively, the Rocky Mountaineer Whistler Sea to Sky train or local bus service from downtown Vancouver and the airport will also get you to the resort.

Ski season's opening day always has a festive air and is usually around mid-November. Since it's the beginning of the season, it's possible that some of the trails aren't open yet. However, it's a good time to beat the crowds, which means shorter lines and sometimes even lower prices. Another good time to visit is in January — the slopes are well-seasoned, and the post-holiday dip in tourists makes things convenient. February is the peak season, and while the snow is at its powdery best, the crowds also swell. There are enough trails to accommodate thousands of people a day; however, expect some long lines in February. The ski season at Whistler Blackcomb generally runs until April, with Blackcomb Mountain also offering off-season skiing during the summer months.

This ski resort is actually an all-year destination, and outdoor types have a lot to do in the warm months. The valleys around Whistler have almost 200 miles of trails that you can bike or hike through. Considering the resort town draws millions of people every year, accommodation options are equally massive. Whistler can host about 30,000 visitors at a time, with options ranging from luxury vacation rentals to budget accommodations like hostels. Several housing options are also within walking distance from the ski lifts.