One Of North America's Busiest Ski Resorts Boasts Millions Of Visitors Yearly For A Reason
You don't have to go all the way to the lakeside Swiss resort town of Interlaken, famous for adventure sports, to have an epic winter on the slopes. Canada's Whistler Blackcomb is North America's largest ski resort and encompasses over 200 trails across an area of a whopping 8,000 acres. As a winter destination, it holds the title of North America's busiest ski resort, hosting about 3 million visitors every year. To help manage the crowds, there are hundreds of marked ski slopes and dozens of ski lifts — 37 in total with a combined capacity of just under 70,000 skiers per hour. However, a major factor for why the North American ski resort draws so many visitors is the plethora of activities on offer all year. In fact, over 50% of visitors come to Whistler in the summer.
Whistler Blackcomb is iconic for several reasons, including the fact that it hosted the 2010 Olympics. Throughout the year, it draws families on vacation as well as amateur and expert adventure sports enthusiasts. In the summer, the ski slopes give way to hiking and biking trails, and there is always something interesting coming up on the events calendar. When planning a trip, keep in mind that Whistler Village is at an altitude of over 2,200 feet, and the rarefied air could cause dizziness.
Getting to Whistler Blackcomb and the best time to visit
Whistler Blackcomb is just under 80 miles from Vancouver and takes less than two hours to reach by car. Alternatively, the Rocky Mountaineer Whistler Sea to Sky train or local bus service from downtown Vancouver and the airport will also get you to the resort.
Ski season's opening day always has a festive air and is usually around mid-November. Since it's the beginning of the season, it's possible that some of the trails aren't open yet. However, it's a good time to beat the crowds, which means shorter lines and sometimes even lower prices. Another good time to visit is in January — the slopes are well-seasoned, and the post-holiday dip in tourists makes things convenient. February is the peak season, and while the snow is at its powdery best, the crowds also swell. There are enough trails to accommodate thousands of people a day; however, expect some long lines in February. The ski season at Whistler Blackcomb generally runs until April, with Blackcomb Mountain also offering off-season skiing during the summer months.
This ski resort is actually an all-year destination, and outdoor types have a lot to do in the warm months. The valleys around Whistler have almost 200 miles of trails that you can bike or hike through. Considering the resort town draws millions of people every year, accommodation options are equally massive. Whistler can host about 30,000 visitors at a time, with options ranging from luxury vacation rentals to budget accommodations like hostels. Several housing options are also within walking distance from the ski lifts.
Activities and events all through the year at Whistler Blackcomb
The massive resort has a plethora of activities going on at any given time. Like the slopes, the hiking and biking trails are also of varying difficulty, so there's an option for everyone. Canada's best ski town has a lot to do during the summer, as there are plenty of opportunities for kayaking, bird watching, and golfing nearby.
For those looking for a more relaxed vacation, Whistler Blackcomb's gondola ride is one of the most popular activities. The Peak 2 Peak Gondola is the highest and longest lift system of its kind in the world and offers stunning views as it takes passengers between the mountains. If the lines at the ski slopes are too long, there are other things to do. Wintersphere kicks off the holiday season, and the winter wonderland experience from late December to early January entertains the whole family. January also sees Whistler's Pride and Ski Festival featuring pool parties, comedy nights, and quirky activities like Drag Bingo.
While Colorado has the most iconic skiing in the U.S., Whistler Blackcomb is more than just a ski resort. The plethora of outdoor and indoor activities it offers all year for every type of visitor attracts millions to the small Canadian town of Whistler year after year.