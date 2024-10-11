Adventure Sports Fans Will Love This Swiss Resort Town Situated Between Two Lakes
Adventure sports may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Switzerland, especially if you're dreaming of pristine views, delectable chocolate, and cheese fondue. While the scenic Colorado mountain town known as America's Switzerland offers these Swiss staples, sports enthusiasts and adrenaline junkies should head to Interlaken if you want the real deal. With its stunning topography that's replete with mountain slopes, valleys, lakes, and meadows, the town exemplifies Switzerland's natural versatility. Surrounded by forested mountains, Interlaken is set between Lake Brienz and Lake Thun — two of the country's most picturesque bodies of water.
Throughout the seasons, the hiking trails are replaced with cross-country skiing tracks, and there are several activities that offer uniquely different perspectives in both summer and winter, like kayaking. If those activities sound too dull, there's always skydiving and bungee jumping, which the resort town is particularly famous for. The country is notorious for being expensive, and you'll have to pay a pretty penny for some of these adventures, especially if you're renting equipment or want a helicopter to take you to the summit of a ski mountain or glacier. However, with some of the best adventure sports facilities in the world, if there's a particular activity you enjoy, this is the place to splurge on it.
Adventure sports in Interlaken
A major aspect that sets Interlaken apart from many other European destinations is that it is equally gorgeous in summer as well as winter. The views are stunning during both seasons, and there are plenty of adventure sports for either time of year. The summer season lasts from June to August and features ideal outdoor weather and vivid natural colors. Understandably, this is peak tourist season, so prepare to pay a little more for everything. However, the range of activities offered is astounding.
One of the nicest ways to explore the region is to go hiking, and the surrounding hills have countless options of varying difficulty. The summer and shoulder seasons are the best times for these nature walks. The surrounding lakes offer kayaking, sailing, and windsurfing opportunities, and you can even take a boat out on the pristine waters during winter when there are significantly fewer crowds.
Once you've had your fill of land and water activities, it's time to look to the sky. Most of the year, Interlaken has ideal conditions for soaring through the air while skydiving, bungee jumping over the lakes, or even jumping out of a high-altitude cable car. The views from above are surreal, and even if you don't have any experience, you can rest easy as a passenger on a tandem paragliding flight with a professional navigator. If you want to experience these adventures closer to home, West Virginia has one of the largest and strangest extreme sports events.
Interlaken's historic scenery
Even if you're not big on adventure sports, Interlaken could be the highlight of your visit to Switzerland. The town is easy to reach from the country's capital of Bern by road, train, or even boat via its surrounding lakes, and each option comprises a scenic route. It's also quite easy to make day trips to Interlaken from other surrounding cities like Geneva and Zurich, which are about a two-hour drive away (although travel expert Rick Steves claims Geneva is overrated and not worth a visit).
Head to the center of the town, where you will find the lush Höhematte Park, a wide open space where you can enjoy views of the surrounding mountains. From the park, you are about a 15-minute drive to St. Beatus caves — a network of underground tunnels with dramatic natural formations as well as an underground waterfall. The caves can also be reached via a leisurely two-hour stroll through town, which is highly recommended. Whenever you're tired, just find a nice spot to sit down and marvel at the glorious scenery. The Interlaken Castle and Monastery are also historic landmarks. Records dating back to the 12th century mention the monastery, and history buffs will enjoy studying the building's architecture and rich history.
To get a feel of the mountains you have admired from afar, make your way to Harder Kulm, which is a 10-minute funicular ride from the Interlaken Ost station and features a viewing point at a height of about 4,334 feet. From here, you can overlook the town and its gorgeous surroundings, as well as the iconic nearby peaks of Eiger, Mönch, and Jungfrau.