A major aspect that sets Interlaken apart from many other European destinations is that it is equally gorgeous in summer as well as winter. The views are stunning during both seasons, and there are plenty of adventure sports for either time of year. The summer season lasts from June to August and features ideal outdoor weather and vivid natural colors. Understandably, this is peak tourist season, so prepare to pay a little more for everything. However, the range of activities offered is astounding.

One of the nicest ways to explore the region is to go hiking, and the surrounding hills have countless options of varying difficulty. The summer and shoulder seasons are the best times for these nature walks. The surrounding lakes offer kayaking, sailing, and windsurfing opportunities, and you can even take a boat out on the pristine waters during winter when there are significantly fewer crowds.

Once you've had your fill of land and water activities, it's time to look to the sky. Most of the year, Interlaken has ideal conditions for soaring through the air while skydiving, bungee jumping over the lakes, or even jumping out of a high-altitude cable car. The views from above are surreal, and even if you don't have any experience, you can rest easy as a passenger on a tandem paragliding flight with a professional navigator. If you want to experience these adventures closer to home, West Virginia has one of the largest and strangest extreme sports events.

