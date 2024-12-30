Europe's Unique Fine Dining Amusement Park Ride Is A Mouth-Watering Immersive Mystery Tour

If you're a thrill seeker and a food lover who likes looking for little known European destinations, you should put Rust, Germany at the top of your list. This small city is near the border of France and Switzerland, about two hours drive from Zurich and about an hour from Strasbourg, an inviting riverfront city. Rust is home to Europa-Park, one of the highest rated theme parks in Europe, and along with all the rides and attractions, you can find Eatrenalin, a can't-miss restaurant for foodies. This is no ordinary fine dining restaurant. It bills itself on its website as "nothing less than the most exciting gastronomy experience in the world, which engages all your senses and takes you on fantastic journeys." Here's what you need to know.

It first opened in November 2022, and it has rave reviews online. It was the brainchild of Oliver Altherr and Thomas Mack, who were inspired by Voleraium, a Europa-Park ride that virtually flies guests over Europe. The goal is to give people so much more than just a meal; there's a sense of awe and amazement as all your senses are catered to. You'll be seated in a "Floating Chair" for about two hours, which will smoothly move you through a variety of themed rooms: ocean, outer space, and more. The rooms are designed to be fully immersive with stunning audio-visual elements as you're served an eight course dinner.