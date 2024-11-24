The Most Thrilling Ziplines Across The World, According To Travelers
Short of jumping out of a plane, swishing through the air on a zipline is the closest thing humans can get to flying. While it may seem like a recent phenomenon, the concept of ziplines has been around for hundreds of years. They were originally used in areas with rugged, harsh mountains where building roadways and bridges would be unfeasible. Lines strung between towns and communities allowed people to shuttle goods between the two endpoints.
The idea of ziplining as a form of entertainment first took off in the 1990s in Costa Rica. Ever since, the thrilling adventure has gained tons of popularity, and ziplines are now found all over the world. While the act in itself is a thrilling endeavor at any location, some ziplines really stand out, whether for their speed, setting, or views. We consulted blogs to get the lowdown on some of the most thrilling ziplines all over the world.
Cloud Scraper, Colorado, U.S.
The name of this ride hints at what to expect. Riders really will feel like they are among the clouds, slung more than 1,000 feet above the Arkansas River near Colorado Springs, one of the most underrated vacation destinations. The zipline, which is open only to participants aged 10 or older, flies over the Royal Gorge. It's one of the attractions at the Royal Gorge Bridge & Park, a theme park that features a number of adventure activities (other options include a via Ferrata and a wooden plank suspension bridge that visitors can cross). The views during a ride are great since the zipline is sandwiched between the bridge and gondolas. Excitement is guaranteed, as this commenter on Google explains. "This is a ride for the daredevil in you! It lifts you high into the sky and then sends you swinging over what seems like a never-ending gorge."
El Monstruo, Puerto Rico
"Zipping through the air, over the forest was breath-taking," writes the author of the blog Always Carry On. "I'd spent the previous day deep inside the El Yunque rainforest, but gliding above it was a completely different experience. I felt like I was seeing everything in slow motion, the trees, the ferns, the birds darting in and out." El Monstruo, which translates to The Monster in English, claims to be the longest zipline in North America.
It stretches for more than 1.5 miles — almost 30 football fields — from start to finish and sits over 1,000 feet above the forest floor. Riders will certainly experience a thrill, speeding through the air at almost 100 mph in a horizontal position. The ride is part of Toroverde, an adventure park set among mountains. Other options there include bikes attached to a zipline cable, climbing towers, and a bungy-style jump.
Gumbalimba Park, Honduras
The island of Roatán is a great place to make the most of a vacation. It promises fabulous snorkeling and diving and also has a deep, verdant jungle across its interior. That greenery will come sharply into view during the 13 ziplines at Gumbalimba, a nature park. "The park itself is gorgeous and we started at the top of the jungle and took the ... zip lines down to the beach," mentioned a contributor on Tripadvisor.
"It was really fun, and because some of the zips are at different speeds you could really get a feel for being in control. We saw the macaw and the monkeys during our zip, so that was an added treat." The Canopy Tour begins on a mountain ridge and consists of a series of lines that end up on the sands of West Bay. It's also an excursion that is popular with visitors from cruise ships.
Jaguar Paw Outpost, Belize
Another adventure park, this one in the Central American nation of Belize (a Caribbean destination that's even more gorgeous in the fall), offers both tubing in caves and also ziplines. While both are exciting, the zipline promises maximum thrills, as this Google contributor attests. "After the cave tubing, the real adrenaline rush began with the zip lining! The course was breathtaking, literally and figuratively. Soaring through the treetops and taking in the lush scenery from above was a thrill like no other."
The action takes place in the east of the country, above a dense tableau of trees and the Cave Branch River. The lines vary in length, with the longest being about 700 feet. While you may not reach speeds to make your eyeballs tear up, you can enjoy a zipline course that's suitable for the whole family — children aged 5 and above are admitted.
Jais Flight, United Arab Emirates
"If you are an adventure lover this is a must try," beams a reviewer on Google. "It gives an adrenaline rush and the feeling when your body floats through [the] air is awesome." This line claims to be the longest in the world and lets riders experience speeds of 100 mph. The adventure starts at the top of Jebel Jais mountain, thousands of feet above sea level, in a region where craggy mountains alternate with sharp ravines.
The ride, which is 1.75 miles in length, lasts for three minutes, which might seem like an eternity, especially for a newbie to ziplines. Travelers will descend in a horizontal position, face down, almost like a superhero swooping through the air. Along the way, they will stop at a glass platform high above the ground, before continuing on a shorter zipline that terminates at the base of Jebel Jais.
La Tyrolienne, France
At this line in the French Alps, you'll start the ride more than 10,000 feet above sea level. As you descend, expect to see valleys and mountains, and if the ride is taken in the winter, plenty of snow in all directions. Riders hit speeds above 50 mph as they travel thousands of feet, and visitors of almost all ages are allowed to join in the thrills. The zipline begins at the high point of an area known as the 3 Valleys and lasts almost two minutes as it takes in the Maurienne and Tarentaise valleys, an area of glacial activity.
"I have done this twice and if you make it to the 'sommet des pistes' it is well worth a go," declares a commenter on Tripadvisor. "The views are breathtaking and the adrenaline rush great!" Winter visitors can also enjoy sledding, snowmobiling, and sleigh dog rides.
Louisville Mega Cavern, Kentucky, USA
While most ziplines are outdoors, the ones at Louisville Mega Cavern are all about the indoor experience. That is because they are underground and come with glowing light effects. "We had an awesome time zip lining the Louisville Mega Cavern! What a unique experience to tack on to our business trip," opined a Tripadvisor commenter. "I highly recommend this for anyone looking for a little adventure and thrill."
Known as Neon Rush ziplines, the rides are open to anyone age 7 or older. Visitors can expect throbbing music, cavern walls bathed in neon lighting, and an atmosphere that might feel more like a club than an adventure ride. The cavern, which is a massive 100 acres in size, was excavated for its limestone over a period of about 40 years. Interestingly, the cavern is classified as a building, the biggest in Kentucky.
Mosjøen Zipline, Norway
In the fjordlands of north-central Norway, the European country that Rick Steves would live in, this zipline lets travelers fly over colorful houses at the edge of a river. It's an adventure that wowed one Tripadvisor contributor. "Perfect experience to fill the memory bank for a family of 4 with youngsters aged 12 and 13. Good instructions from the instructors so we feel that safety is well taken care of. Fun, fun, fun and recommended."
The excursion starts hundreds of feet in the air, just outside Mosjøen town. Before setting off on the descent, look around and you'll see the town's buildings as a bird would, and peer down over the Vefsna River. The ride ends in the grounds of Fru Haugans Hotel, notable because it's the oldest hotel in this part of the country. If the zipline isn't enough of a thrill, the zipline operator, Hi North, also offers a via ferrata course high above Mosjøen.
Panorama Zipline, Croatia
Expect to see the city of Dubrovnik and the Adriatic Sea in a new, highly elevated way during this zipline ride. "This is a must-do," beams a traveler on Tripadvisor. "If you like adrenaline rushes then do this zip line high above the old city wall and over the Adriatic Sea. The name says it all. Panorama views are what you get on the 2 lines." Participants meet in the heart of the city and are shuttled up to the top of Mount Srđ, a peak that dominates many views from the town.
Another option is to take the cable car to the top of the mountain. There are two lines, and guests get to ride them both. On the ride down, which might not dazzle for its speed or seemingly endless length of experience, the open views of the tightly packed buildings in the Old Town, the craggy coastline, and the sea, are unforgettable.
Sky Adventures Zipline, Costa Rica
When you understand that this zipline allows riders to see a lake and a volcano during the rip-roaring descent down, you'll appreciate the sentiment behind this review on Tripadvisor. "Words fail me on this experience. The sheer adrenaline of ziplining above the breathtaking landscape of the Costa Rican rainforest is too surreal to believe. The guides and equipment were so professional and safe, even though we were flying above the jungle we felt incredibly safe."
The trip starts firmly rooted to the ground, with a tram journey up the mountain that comes with humbling views. At the summit, Arenal Lake is visible, and soon you'll head to the ziplines. There are seven lines in total, the longest almost 2,500 feet, and travelers will hit speeds of 40 mph. Along the way, the Arenal Volcano might avert your attention from the canopy below which sits hundreds of feet under your dangling feet.
Skyline Haleakala, Hawaii, U.S.
For this reviewer on Tripadvisor, the operator of this ride provides a well-rounded experience. "This is more than just ziplining. Their conservation efforts are exceptional and the information provided on the local ecosystem is very educational!" The rugged countryside and canyons of Maui are the backdrop for the five lines of Skyline Haleakala. Guests can anticipate blasts of excitement with speeds that peak at about 45 mph, and heights of almost 100 feet.
The thrills occur on the outskirts of Haleakala National Park, and one of the rides is a pendulum zipline — a line where visitors go both forward and backward — the only one of its kind in Hawaii. Guides not only ensure the safety of all guests but also explore the history and ecology of the region with travelers, explaining reforestation is bringing the area new life.
The Long Ride, New Zealand
This is the longest zipline in New Zealand, a country known for its love of thrills. This is, after all, the nation that is home to Queenstown, possibly the adventure capital of the world (it's where bungy jumping and jet boating was invented). "I have ziplined before but never for such a long length of time on one ride! Very, very cool!" writes a prior guest on Tripadvisor. "I would do it again in a heartbeat! Felt like the whole experience was safe and well organized!!!"
The Long Ride is one of four ziplines in Christchurch Adventure Park, a haven for a number of exciting activities. It's the longest of the quartet, 1.1 kilometers (about 0.7 miles) in length, while one of the other ziplines is the highest in New Zealand, more than 500 feet off the ground. Take the leap, and you'll be able to see the ocean and mountains from high up in the air.
Victoria Falls Zipline, Zimbabwe
"I am a zipline fanatic! I loved it!" says a commenter on Tripadvisor. "I went in November, dry season, so there was no water coming over the falls at this point. I got to see all the rock layers and just how high up I was." On this adventure in southern Africa, travelers will soar high above the Zambezi River. While the zipline doesn't actually come with views of the iconic falls themselves, it is by the town of Victoria Falls, Africa's adventure capital and a thrilling tourist hub.
It certainly supplies a jolt of adrenaline to riders who are strapped in more than 300 feet above the Zambezi River. The ride itself is greater than 1,200 feet in length, and guests can expect to hit speed in excess of 50 mph. In addition to the water below, tourists can look forward to seeing the high walls of the Batoka Gorges.
Volo dell'Angelo, Italy
This zipline, whose name translates to flight of the angel, shuffles between two mountain peaks. It's in the Lucanian Dolomites and is actually strung between two charming, atmospheric Lilliputian towns called Pietrapertosa and Castelmezzano. The trip can be done as a solo ride, or with two people bound together, so it's a smart option for couples looking to do something a little special together. The purchased ticket includes two rides on the zipline.
The view from up above impressed the author of the blog adventure and the girl. "Looking down over that valley—its trees, homes, roads, cars, everything in miniature—was an out-of-body experience. With the wind in my face and the world so far below, I really, truly felt like a bird. I felt like I was flying!" While in the area, consider also taking to the rock faces on the via ferrata.
Zipflyer Nepal
For some extreme excitement, if this reviewer on Google is a reliable barometer, try this ride in Asia. "If anyone tells you it's scary... he is lying, it was super scary hahaha, but the moment you leave the ledge all that fear disappears. And everything that matters won't matter anymore as you will fly into another dimension, and it's worth it." This zipline in the Himalayan foothills descends at a steep 56 degrees, which means it's not only fast, but it provides a dizzying drop.
It claims to be the steepest zipline in the world, and pretty soon, riders on it will hit speeds of around 60 mph. The line is longer than a mile in length, and it supplies guests with a vertical descent of 600 meters in the blink of an eye. The views are really a cut above, including the Annapurna mountains, the Seti River, and Mount Machhapuchhre.
Zipline to the Falls, Canada
This adventure was a big hit for a newbie zipliner. They say on Tripadvisor: "First zip line experience! This was awesome! I am afraid of heights but this was such an awesome scenic ride that I had to do it a second time. Really enjoyed it and the day was beautiful!!" This excursion, one of the best things to do in Niagara Falls besides seeing the waterfalls, is located on the Canadian side.
Not only is it an exciting diversion in its own right, it comes with views of the American and Canadian falls from a unique vantage point. The ride is open all year round, so you can see the scenery in peak summer, during the glorious colors of fall, or when it's coated in a dusting of snow. The zipline operator also offers a seasonal high-ropes climbing course that will entice thrill seekers of all ages.
ZipRider, Alaska, USA
If you feel the need for speed, then book yourself on the ZipRider, where you can hit a velocity of 65 mph. The ride, in Icy Strait Point, south of Glacier Bay National Park & Preserve, boasts some impressive statistics. It runs for 5,500 feet, and drops at a grade of 25 degrees, descending 1,300 feet in the process. There are six cables next to each other, meaning a family can easily all ride together.
This is a popular jaunt for cruise ship passengers, and even travelers aged over 90 have ridden the zipline. "Epic!" proclaimed a commenter on Google. "High speeds and [you] come to a screaming halt. So much so that I was holding my phone to videotape the ride and when I got off I got a call from Life360° checking to see if I had been in an accident. Definitely recommend for the thrill seeker."
Zip World Velocity, Wales
"If you are thinking about doing it, do it!" advises a contributor on Google. "You feel so safe as they keep checking and double checking. You don't have to be super fit either. I'm your average 63-year-old. Such an amazing experience." A cool-blue quarry lake is one of the things visitors will see during the zipline course. This claims to be the fastest zipline on the planet, with daredevils pushing past the 100 mph mark as they fly down a one-mile zipline.
There are two lines on the course, Little Zipper and Big Zipper, and they pass over Penrhyn Quarry. While whizzing through the air in a horizontal position, be sure to look out over Eryi (also known as Snowdonia), a mountainous region in the north of Wales. The ride is ideal for groups or families, as both lines have four cables running in concert with one another.
Methodology
While there are no definitive statistics on the number of ziplines across the world, suffice it to say that there are a lot. To narrow down this list, we looked at blogs like Get Your Guide and Manawa for inspiration. We finalized the list by using reviews on Tripadvisor and Google from travelers who had been on the ziplines, as well as a few blogs that described the thrilling experiences of riders.