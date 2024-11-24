The Most Thrilling Ziplines Across The World, According To Travelers

Short of jumping out of a plane, swishing through the air on a zipline is the closest thing humans can get to flying. While it may seem like a recent phenomenon, the concept of ziplines has been around for hundreds of years. They were originally used in areas with rugged, harsh mountains where building roadways and bridges would be unfeasible. Lines strung between towns and communities allowed people to shuttle goods between the two endpoints.

The idea of ziplining as a form of entertainment first took off in the 1990s in Costa Rica. Ever since, the thrilling adventure has gained tons of popularity, and ziplines are now found all over the world. While the act in itself is a thrilling endeavor at any location, some ziplines really stand out, whether for their speed, setting, or views. We consulted blogs to get the lowdown on some of the most thrilling ziplines all over the world.