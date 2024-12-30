A Gorgeous Garden In North Dakota Is A Symbol Of Peace And Friendship Between Canada And America

Built on the border of the U.S. and Canada, the International Peace Garden is one of the most unique gardens you can visit — in either country. In its Formal Gardens, over 80,000 flowers bloom over the delineation between nations, and visitors are free to explore the walkways and reflecting pools of an international project nearly a century in the making. The International Peace Gardens is an amazing stop to add to any road trip across the unique stretches of North Dakota.

Straddling the frontier between Canada and the United States, within the Turtle Mountains, the International Peace Garden has celebrated the friendship between these two North American countries since its conception by the National Association of Gardeners in the 1930s. This enormous project culminated in about 2,400 acres of gardens, galleries, and hiking trails that draw in tens of thousands of visitors every year from both sides of the border. Here's everything you need to know about visiting these uniquely located gardens, from when to see the most flowers to what documents you'll need to bring to get in.