The Safest Countries In Central America For A Stress-Free Tropical Vacation

Central America often gets a bad rap when it comes to travel, with some claiming that the region is too dangerous or unsafe for tourists. But is this really the case? The U.S. Department of State ranks countries in its travel advisories on a four-point scale. Level 1, the safest rating, means travelers should exercise normal precautions while traveling, whereas a country with a Level 4 rating should not be visited. The safest countries in Central America — Costa Rica, Belize, and Panama — are ranked as Level 2 on the Travel Advisories Map. Travelers should exercise some extra precautions to avoid things like petty crime and pickpocketing, the same as you would in New York City or Barcelona. For reference, popular "safe" tourist destinations like the U.K., Spain, and Italy are also ranked as Level 2.

For additional "peace" of mind, the Global Peace Index, the world's leader in quantifying global peace, has ranked all countries in Central America above the United States for peacefulness in its 2024 report. The organization ranks counties based on militarization, societal safety, and conflict; Costa Rica ranks 58, Panama is number 96, whereas the United States comes in at 132. So, ditch the generalizations of Central America and discover the beauty of Costa Rica, Belize, and Panama for the ultimate stress-free tropical vacation.