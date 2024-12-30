Idaho's Backcountry Byway Is A Spectacular Wilderness Road Trip Untouched By Time

A unique backcountry byway in the remote Idaho mountains offers adventure seekers a rare opportunity to absorb some stunning mountain views while taking in an important slice of American history. Atop Lemhi Pass on the Idaho-Montana border, visitors with a dependable, high-clearance vehicle can stand where the Lewis and Clark Corps of Discovery first crossed the Continental Divide some 220 years ago on the expedition's push to the Pacific Ocean. It was the first official attempt to explore the vast Louisiana Purchase negotiated between France and the United States in 1803.

The Lewis and Clark Backcountry Byway both starts and ends near the little community of Tendoy, just north of Lemhi, Idaho and near the Gem State's border with Montana. It is both a beautiful drive into the Beaverhead Mountains and a testament to America's push to expand its territory "from sea to shining sea." The party, guided by Sacagawea, a member of the indigenous Shoshone tribe, reached the summit of Lemhi Pass in August 1805, more than a year after leaving St. Louis, Missouri, on its journey west. Upon reaching the summit, party leaders Merriweather Lewis and William Clark hoped they would gaze from the top of the pass down into the Columbia River and, in the distance, see the Pacific Ocean. Little did they know that the expedition was still more than 850 miles from the sea.